Technology News
loading

Government Said to Propose Incentives to Woo Apple, Samsung Suppliers

The proposals by MeitY includes offering interest subsidy on local borrowing by manufacturers.

By | Updated: 15 January 2020 15:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Government Said to Propose Incentives to Woo Apple, Samsung Suppliers

The proposal might be included in the federal budget set to be unveiled on February 1, 2020

Highlights
  • The ministry's proposals also include setting up of industrial zones
  • These zones will be equipped with taxation and custom clearance facility
  • They will have transport, power, and water supply infrastructure as well

India is considering a plan to offer subsidized loans to mobile handset manufacturers in a bid to attract Apple and Samsung Electronics's suppliers to open factories in the nation, said a government official. The proposals by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology includes offering interest subsidy on local borrowing by manufacturers, may form part of the federal budget to be unveiled on Feb. 1, the official said, asking not to be identified citing rules on speaking to the media. It also includes setting up of industrial zones equipped with taxation and customs clearance, along with infrastructure such as roads, power and water supply, the official said.

India plans to make $190 billion (roughly Rs. 13,46,720 crores) worth of mobile phones by 2025 from $24 billion (roughly Rs. 1,70,112 crores) now, the official said. Two calls made to the spokesman of the ministry remained unanswered.

Onward and Upward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which is under pressure to bring down a jobless rate that's the highest in 45 years, wants to attract overseas component makers and help boost the share of manufacturing in Asia's third-largest economy to a quarter of the nation's gross domestic product. Modi's flagship “Make in India” program has been foundering as poor road and port facilities deter investors.

There has been some success. Foxconn Technology Group, the largest assembler of Apple handsets, is ramping up manufacturing of iPhones in India. It already has two factories in the southern Indian states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where it makes devices for Xiaomi and Nokia. Adding more production in India would help Apple and Foxconn diversify from China amid ongoing trade tensions with the US.

The proposals have been forwarded to the finance ministry but no decision has been taken, the official said.

With the manufacturing of high-end mobile handsets for Apple and Samsung, India plans to shift its export focus to Europe and the U.S., the official said.

 

© 2020 Bloomberg LP

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Samsung
Vu Cinema TV Range With 4K and Dolby Vision Launched in India, Priced Starting at Rs. 26,999

Related Stories

Government Said to Propose Incentives to Woo Apple, Samsung Suppliers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5i vs Redmi Note 8: Which One Should You Buy?
  2. Vu Cinema TV Range With 4K and Dolby Vision Launched in India
  3. OnePlus 8 Now Said to Have Been Listed on BIS Database
  4. Realme 5i to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme Website
  5. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Teaser Page Now Live in India, Tipping Launch
  6. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  7. Flipkart Opens Two Fulfilment Centres in Haryana, Will Create 5,000 Jobs
  8. Apple at Loggerheads With US Government as Encryption Battle Reignites
  9. TRAI Says Broadcasters Have 'Full' Flexibility to Price Channels
  10. Amazon to Invest $1 Billion in India to Digitise SMBs: CEO Jeff Bezos
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi A3 Android 10 Update to Start Rolling Out From Mid-February, Xiaomi Announces
  2. Government Said to Propose Incentives to Woo Apple, Samsung Suppliers
  3. Vu Cinema TV Range With 4K and Dolby Vision Launched in India, Priced Starting at Rs. 26,999
  4. Jeff Bezos Says Amazon Is the Best Place in the World to Fail, Asserts 21st Century Will Be India's
  5. YouTube Adds Filters in the Subscriptions Feed on iOS, Coming to Android Later On
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Rumoured to Have 3,300mAh Battery, Ultra-Thin Glass and Plastic Protection for Display
  7. Disney+ Grosses Nearly $100 Million on Mobile in Its First 2 Months: Sensor Tower
  8. Instagram Says It's Testing Direct Messaging on the Web
  9. Internet Services to Be Partially Restored in Jammu and Kashmir Today
  10. Spotify, Warner Music Ink India Deal That Paves the Way for Missing Songs to Return
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.