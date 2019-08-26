Technology News
loading

Apple, Samsung Sued in the US Over Handset RF Emissions

Apple iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S8, and Galaxy Note 8 have been mentioned in the lawsuit.

By | Updated: 26 August 2019 10:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple, Samsung Sued in the US Over Handset RF Emissions

Tech giants Apple and Samsung have been sued in the US over harmful radio frequency (RF) exposure their smartphones may be emitting.

The class-action suit, filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, claims RF radiation emitted from Apple and Samsung smartphones "exceed legal limits set forth by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)", Apple Insider reported on Saturday.

The devices mentioned in the suit are Apple's iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, and iPhone X, and Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8.

A separate investigation by Chicago Tribune also found that "radio-frequency radiation exposure from the iPhone 7 measured over the legal safety limit and more than double against what Apple had reported to federal regulators from its own testing".

"Numerous recent scientific publications, supported by hundreds of scientists worldwide, have shown that RF radiation exposure affects living organisms at levels well below most international and national guidelines," read the court filing.

"Effects include increased cancer risk, cellular stress, increase in harmful free radicals, genetic damages, structural and functional changes of the reproductive system, learning and memory deficits, neurological disorders and negative impacts on general well-being in humans," the lawsuit elaborated.

There is confusion about the meaning of the maximum reported Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) values for cell phones (and other wireless devices).

SAR is a measure of the rate of RF energy absorption by the body from the source being measured - in this case, a cell phone, said FCC guidelines.

"Many people mistakenly assume that using a cell phone with a lower reported SAR value necessarily decreases a user's exposure to RF emissions, or is somehow 'safer' than using a cell phone with a high SAR value," the FCC said.

The FCC set the safety limit at 1.6 watts per kilogram (1.6W/kg), averaged over 1 gram of tissue.

Plaintiffs argued that Apple "covered up any risks by misrepresenting the safety of the smartphones".

Earlier, Apple had declared RF exposure information, including Specific Absorption Rate (SAR), but "the company stopped furnishing such information with the release of the iPhone 7", they argued.

According to Apple, "all iPhone models, including iPhone 7, are fully certified by the FCC and in every other country where iPhone is sold".

"We are in compliance and meet all applicable exposure guidelines and limits," said Apple.

However, Samsung was yet to react to the developments.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Samsung
PewDiePie Becomes First Individual YouTuber to Reach 100 Million Subscribers
Gaganyaan: Russia May Supply Critical Components to India's Human Space Mission
Apple, Samsung Sued in the US Over Handset RF Emissions
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Nest Hub Smart Display Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  3. Mi A3 to Go on Sale Next in India on August 27 via Amazon, Mi.com
  4. Redmi Note 8 Series Pre-Registrations Cross 1 Million Mark
  5. Motorola One Action vs Mi A3 vs Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro
  6. Kit Harington Cast as Black Knight in Marvel’s The Eternals
  7. Samsung Galaxy M30s With 48-Megapixel Camera Said to Launch Next Month
  8. Xiaomi Mi A3 Review
  9. Realme 3i Goes on Open Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Offers
  10. Does Xiaomi Really Want to Sell Its Android One Phones?
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Latest Teasers Confirm Snapdragon 665 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras With 48-Megapixel Main Sensor
  2. Gaganyaan: Russia May Supply Critical Components to India's Human Space Mission
  3. Apple, Samsung Sued in the US Over Handset RF Emissions
  4. PewDiePie Becomes First Individual YouTuber to Reach 100 Million Subscribers
  5. Tom Holland, Kevin Feige Address Spider-Man’s Exit From the Marvel Cinematic Universe
  6. Russian Capsule Carrying Humanoid Robot Fails to Dock With Space Station
  7. Mi A3 Next Sale Tomorrow via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
  8. Disney D23 Expo 2019: Black Panther 2 Announced, Gets May 2022 Release Date
  9. Google Nest Hub Smart Display With Touchscreen, Built-in Speaker Launched in India at Rs. 9,999
  10. Dwayne Johnson-Led Ballers Season 5, Episode 1 Now Streaming on Hotstar in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.