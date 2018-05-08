Apple Said to Be Replacing Some iPhone X Units Affected by Face ID Issues

iPhone X owners who are facing problem with the Face ID scanner may get a new device if their smartphone cannot be repaired, a report has claimed citing a leaked internal document allegedly being circulated by Apple to Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers.

According to a report by MacRumors, the Cupertino-based company "updated its service policy for a limited number of iPhone X units that might be experiencing issues with Face ID".

The policy seen in the leaked document said that the support personnel must first try to fix the rear camera if Face ID problems are present. If the issue is not resolved, Apple would replace the whole unit instead of repairing the same device.

"In order to provide the best customer experience, if a customer reports that their iPhone X is having Face ID issues, you may be able to resolve the issue with a rear camera repair," MacRumors quoted Apple as saying.

"Run AST 2 on the customer's device to check the camera. If the diagnostics find issue with the camera, perform the repair to see if the issue is resolved. If the issue is not resolved, perform a whole unit replacement instead of a same-unit display repair," the company has said.

The link between issues faced by the TrueDepth camera at the front and failure iPhone X’s rear camera is not known, the reported added.

