Technology News
loading

Apple Said to Be in Advanced Talks to Buy Intel's Smartphone-Modem Chip Unit

Apple has been investing in its own mobile chips to ramp up performance and features in its devices and reduce its dependence on Qualcomm.

By | Updated: 23 July 2019 10:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Said to Be in Advanced Talks to Buy Intel's Smartphone-Modem Chip Unit

Apple is in advanced talks to buy Intel's smartphone modem chip unit, a move that would help the iPhone maker control a key component, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The Journal cited unnamed people familiar with the matter as saying the deal would cover Intel patents and staff valued at a billion dollars, but that it might not come together.

Apple has been investing in its own mobile chips to ramp up performance and features in its devices and reduce its dependence on Qualcomm.

Intel earlier this year announced it was abandoning efforts to compete with modem chips for smartphones synced to new-generation "5G" networks.

Intel made the revelation a day after Apple and Southern-California based Qualcomm said they agreed to "dismiss all litigation" against each other worldwide in what had been a sprawling battle over royalty payments.

The last-minute settlement cut short a courtroom clash between the tech giants just as it was getting underway in California.

For two years, the companies had fought a multi-front brawl that could have required Qualcomm to pay billions.

At the heart of the battle were the royalties Qualcomm charges for its patented chips, which enable smartphones to connect to mobile networks.

Apple accused Qualcomm, which holds the most patents for chips, of taking advantage of its dominant position to charge exorbitant amounts for its chips or access to its patents.

Qualcomm denied the allegations and accused Apple of abusing its position and of taking legal action to negotiate prices down.

Several hours after the deal was announced, Intel said it was withdrawing from the 5G smartphone modem business, without indicating whether its decision was a cause or consequence of the agreement its rival signed with Apple.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple
The Smartphone with an Immersive Screen and a 5,000mAh Battery Is Perfect for Any Movie Night
Avengers: Endgame Beats Avatar to Become Top-Grossing Film Globally
Apple Said to Be in Advanced Talks to Buy Intel's Smartphone-Modem Chip Unit
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio GigaFiber Services May Debut Commercially on August 12
  2. Redmi K20 Pro Review
  3. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India on August 7
  4. Redmi K20 Update Brings June Android Security Patch, Other Fixes
  5. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro Open Sale, Mi A2 Price Cut, and Other Discounts in Xiaomi Sale
  7. Asus ROG Phone 2 With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC Unveiled
  8. Fiio M11 High Resolution Lossless Audio Player Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus 6Z FOTA Update Brings Upgraded EIS, Improved Flip Camera Mechanism, Better Call Quality, and More
  2. Mi Sale 2019: Redmi Note 7 Series, Mi A2, Redmi 7, More Xiaomi Phones With Price Cuts on Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com
  3. The Lion King Smashes Past $500 Million Worldwide Thanks to Massive Weekend
  4. Redmi K20 Starts Receiving MIUI 10.3.6 Update in India With June Security Patch, Optimised Beautification Feature, and More
  5. Jio GigaFiber to Launch Commercial on August 12: Report
  6. Avengers: Endgame Beats Avatar to Become Top-Grossing Film Globally
  7. Apple Said to Be in Advanced Talks to Buy Intel's Smartphone-Modem Chip Unit
  8. Indian Panel Recommends Cryptocurrency Ban
  9. Asus ROG Phone 2 With 120Hz HDR10 AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC Unveiled
  10. Huawei's US Research Arm Slashes Jobs as Trade Ban Bites
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.