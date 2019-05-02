Technology News

Apple Reportedly Lobbied Against Right-to-Repair Bill

If people do not disassemble the device properly, they could puncture the lithium-ion battery, the lobbyist argued.

By | Updated: 2 May 2019 18:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Reportedly Lobbied Against Right-to-Repair Bill

An Apple lobbyist met with legislators in California to kill the so-called right-to-repair bill that would make it easier for consumers to repair their devices, the media reported.

In a meeting with members of the US Privacy and Consumer Protection Committee which was considering the bill, the lobbyist argued that consumers could hurt themselves if they try to fix their own iPhones, Motherboard reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

If people do not disassemble the device properly, they could puncture the lithium-ion battery, the lobbyist agrued.

According to a report in The Verge, the bill's co-sponsor pulled it from the committee on Tuesday, saying it might be considered again in January 2020.

"While this was not an easy decision, it became clear that the bill would not have the support it needed today, and manufacturers had sown enough doubt with vague and unbacked claims of privacy and security concerns," California Assembly member Susan Talamantes-Eggman was quoted as saying.

Talamantes-Eggman first introduced the bill in March last year and then again in March this year, said the report, adding that "Apple physically makes its products hard to repair in a wide array of ways and the tech giant has strong interest in making sure people keep buying its devices instead of repairing them or replacing the batteries".

Apple posted a revenue of $58 billion for its last quarter - a decline of 5 per cent from the year-ago quarter.

The revenue from iPhones was $31.05 billion - down from the year-ago quarter but enough to make up over 53 per cent of the entire revenue.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Right To Repair
Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A10 Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 1,500
Xinjiang Surveillance App Targets Legal, Everyday Behaviour: Rights Group
Apple Reportedly Lobbied Against Right-to-Repair Bill
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  2. Amazon Summer Sale's 'Lowest Prices' on Smartphones Revealed
  3. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Get New Features in Open Beta
  4. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale: Best Deals Available Right Now
  5. Airtel Unveils New Rs. 299 Pack With Amazon Prime, 2.5GB of Daily Data
  6. Avengers: Endgame Is Now the Highest-Grossing Film of 2019 in India
  7. OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, Warp Charge 30 Car Charger May Be Coming Soon
  8. Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Price, Specifications, Features Tipped in New Leaks
  9. Amazon Reportedly Installed 'Bulletproof Panels' to Protect CEO Jeff Bezos
  10. Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A10 Price in India Slashed
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.