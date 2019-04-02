Technology News

Apple Reduces Prices in China as VAT Cuts Come Into Effect

, 02 April 2019
Highlights

A cut in China's VAT rate came into effect

Apple reduced prices on its website on Monday morning

Retailers have previously slashed iPhone prices in China

Apple and other consumer brands lowered prices for their products in China on Monday as a cut in the country's value-added tax (VAT) rate came into effect.

Price tags for products listed on the Apple's China website were lowered on Monday morning, including a discount of up to CNY 500 (roughly $74 or Rs. 5,100) for some of its latest iPhone models.

Suggested retail prices for brands including LVMH's Louis Vuitton and Kering's Gucci were also cut by around 3 percent, according to local media reports.

It follows announcements last month from car brands BMW AG and Mercedes-Benz, which said prices for several car models would drop following the tax changes.

Apple declined to comment on the price cuts, while LVMH and Kering did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Beijing said in March that it would cut taxes and fees for all companies by nearly CNY 2 trillion in 2019, with the manufacturing, transportation and construction sectors set to benefit as it looks to stimulate a slowing economy.

The world's second-largest economy is growing at its weakest pace in almost three decades amid lower domestic demand and an ongoing trade war with the United States.

Several Chinese electronics retailers lowered prices for iPhones in January, discounting latest models by up to $118, after weaker-than-expected sales at end-2018.

