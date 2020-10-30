Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Sets a Quarterly Record in India, Working ‘Really Hard’ to Solve Supply Constraints: CEO Tim Cook

Apple Sets a Quarterly Record in India, Working ‘Really Hard’ to Solve Supply Constraints: CEO Tim Cook

Apple’s net sales from the Asia Pacific region, excluding China, saw an year-over-year growth of over 10 percent.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 October 2020 12:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Sets a Quarterly Record in India, Working ‘Really Hard’ to Solve Supply Constraints: CEO Tim Cook

Apple received a double-digit growth in India, as per market analyst firm Canalys

Highlights
  • Apple CEO Tim Cook announced its record in India during an earnings call
  • iPhone sales globally plummeted 20 percent
  • Apple’s supply chain issues impacting iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac

Apple has set a new quarterly record in India for its September quarter, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook announced during an earnings call on Thursday. The 59-year-old executive did not reveal any exact revenues for the Indian market, though he considered the launch of Apple's online store in the country as a part of the latest success. The new record comes amid the drop in the iPhone sales globally by 20 percent. Cook also underlined supply constraints impacting the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac lineups.

Tim Cook said that there had been a “very strong reception” to the launch of Apple's online store in the country that went live last month. The company brought facilities including direct customer support and trade-in options to attract consumers. The online store also initially offered bank discounts and even hosted a special Diwali offer to gain popularity in the market where Amazon and Flipkart are largely dominating e-commerce operations.

Apple did not provide any specific numbers to highlight its record success in India. However, its net sales from the Asia Pacific region, excluding China, saw a growth of over 10 percent year-over-year.

According to a recent report by market analyst firm Canalys, Apple saw a double-digit growth in India in the third quarter this year, with the shipments of nearly 800,000 units.

“Apple is finally paying attention to India,” said Canalys Research Director Rushabh Doshi. “It has opened a direct online store, giving it several new angles in its go-to-market strategy, such as utilising device trade-ins to provide purchase incentives, or bundling AirPods with iPhones to make them more appealing.”

Earlier this week, research firm Counterpoint Research stated in a report that Apple led the over Rs. 30,000 market in India, thanks to the strong growth of the iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone 11. These two are the models that are helping Apple gain significant revenues from the country, according to market experts.

That said, Apple's latest record doesn't include the performance of the iPhone 12 series that just went on sale in India — alongside various global markets.

The latest results show that the iPhone sales dropped globally due to the delay in the launch of its new models. Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri, however, noted on the earnings call that demand for the iPhone remained “very strong” and customers demand for the existing product lineup “grew double digits” through mid-September.

Apple's total revenue grew to $64.7 billion (roughly Rs. 4,80,510 crores) in the September quarter, as per the quarterly results. That brought a seven percent dip in its profit to $12.7 billion (roughly Rs. 94,319 crores).

During the earnings call, Cook also talked about the supply constraints affecting the iPhone, iPad, Apple, and Mac product lines. He said that Apple was working “really, really hard to remedy” the ongoing issues.

“If you look at iPhone, we're constrained today,” he said while answering a question on the supply chain. “That's not a surprise at the front end of the ramp, and how long we'll be constrained is hard to predict.”

Apple has seen supply issues with the iPad and Mac lineups for quite some time this year supposedly due to heavy demand from people adopting remote learning and work from home culture due to the pandemic. It also upgraded its existing models with the new iPad and Mac machines that put additional weight on the supply chain, which also initially affected owing to COVID-19.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple India, Tim Cook, Apple, Apple iPhone, iPhone 12, Apple Watch, Mac, iPad, Apple iPad
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Regains Top Spot in Q3 Global Smartphone Shipments, Huawei Drops to Second and Xiaomi is Third: Analyst Reports

Related Stories

Apple Sets a Quarterly Record in India, Working ‘Really Hard’ to Solve Supply Constraints: CEO Tim Cook
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Will No Longer Be Accessible in India from Friday
  2. PatchWall 3.0 Is Getting New Features Through a Software Update
  3. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro on Sale Now in India
  4. Flipkart, Amazon Diwali Special Sales: Top Offers on Mobile Phones
  5. Poco Said to Launch New Smartphone Globally in First Half of December
  6. Mi Notebook 14 With 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor Launching in India Soon
  7. From Laxmmi Bomb to Ludo, What to Watch in November
  8. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Brings 8 New Prepaid Add-On Recharge Packs
  9. Vivo V20 Has Got a New Moonlight Sonata Colour Option in India
  10. Vi Emerged as Fastest 4G Operator in India, Followed by Airtel, Jio: Ookla
#Latest Stories
  1. Hold Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube Responsible for Spreading Hate, Fake News: Plea in Supreme Court
  2. Facebook to Face Legal Action in UK Over 'Illegal' Data Use, Campaign Group Says
  3. Rare Halloween Blue Moon to Appear on October 31 After 19 Years
  4. Amazon Sees COVID-19 Boosting Holiday Sales After Record Profit in 2 Consecutive Quarters
  5. Google Doodle for Halloween Brings ‘Magic Cat Academy’ Game Back from 2016
  6. Google Introduces Data Saver Feature for Android TV Users in India With Limited Mobile Data
  7. Tougher New Rules for Tech Giants, More Power to Enforcers: Europe Antitrust Chief
  8. Vivo Phone With Model Number V2031EA Spotted on TENAA; to Feature Triple Rear Cameras, 5G Support
  9. Apple Grew to 29.2 Percent of Global Tablet Shipments in Q3 2020, Samsung in Second Place: IDC Report
  10. Twitter Says US Presidential Elections Could Hurt Advertisement Sales
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com