Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Delivers Most Profitable Holiday Season Yet Despite Supply Shortages Affecting iPhone Production

Apple Delivers Most Profitable Holiday Season Yet Despite Supply Shortages Affecting iPhone Production

Despite the drag caused by the shortages, Apple still earned $34.63 billion (roughly Rs. 2,60,065 crore).

By Associated Press | Updated: 28 January 2022 10:01 IST
Apple Delivers Most Profitable Holiday Season Yet Despite Supply Shortages Affecting iPhone Production

Apple's inability to satisfy voracious appetite for iPhone handsets stems from a pandemic-driven shortage

Highlights
  • Apple so far has navigated the shortfalls in almost Teflon-like fashion
  • Apple's ongoing success help push the company's market value
  • Tim Cook has openly shared his enthusiasm for the potential of AR

Apple shook off supply shortages that have curtailed production of iPhone units and other popular devices to deliver its most profitable holiday season yet.

The results posted Thursday for the final three months of 2021 help illustrate why Apple is looking even stronger at the tail end of the pandemic than when the crisis began two years ago.

At that point, Apple's iPhone sales had been flagging as consumers began holding on to their older devices for longer periods. But now the Cupertino, California, company can't seem to keep up with the steadily surging demand for a device that has become even more crucial in the burgeoning era of remote work.

“iPhone has never been more popular," Apple CEO Tim Cook crowed during a conference call with analysts. The company's Mac computers and, to a lesser extent, iPad devices also continue to proliferate. With the iPhone leading the way, Apple disclosed it now has more than 1.8 billion devices worldwide now in use.

Apple's inability to fully satisfy the voracious appetite for iPhone handsets stems from a pandemic-driven shortage of computer chips that's affecting the production of everything from automobiles to medical devices.

But Apple so far has navigated the shortfalls “in almost Teflon-like fashion," Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said in a Thursday research note. That deft management enabled Apple to report iPhone sales of $71.63 billion (roughly Rs. 5,37,930 crore) for the October-December period, a 9 percent increase from the same time in the previous year.

Those sales gains would have been even more robust if Apple could have secured all the chips and other components needed to make iPhones. That problem plagued Apple's July-September quarter when management estimated that supply shortages reduced its iPhone sales by about $6 billion (roguhly Rs. 45,060 crore). Without specifically quantifying the amount, Cook said the supply shortages delivered an even larger blow to its sales in the most recent quarter.

Those constraints dealt the biggest blow to the iPad, whose sales fell 14 percent from the year-earlier period. Management predicted the supply problems won't affect sales as dramatically during the current quarter ending in March.

Despite the drag caused by the shortages, Apple still earned $34.63 billion (roughly Rs. 2,60,065 crore), or $2.10 (roughly Rs. 160) per share, a 20 increase from the same time in the previous year. Revenue climbed from the previous year by 11 percent to $123.95 billion (roughly Rs. 9,30,880 crore).

Apple's ongoing success help push the company's market value above $3 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,25,30,450 crore) for the first time earlier this month. But its stock price has tumbled 13 percent since hitting that peak amid worries about a projected rise in interest rates aimed at dampening the torrid pace of inflation that has been fueled in part by supply shortages.

Its shares gained more than 5 percent in Thursday's extended trading after the Apple's fiscal first-quarter numbers came out.

The supply issues looming around Apple's devices have magnified the importance of the company's services division, which is fueled by commissions from digital transactions on iPhone apps, subscriptions to music, video streaming and repair plans.

The up to 30 percent commissions Apple collects from apps distributed through its exclusive app store have become a focal point of a fierce legal battle that unfolded in a high-stakes trial year, as well as proposed reforms recently introduced in the US Senate seeking to down the company's barriers preventing consumers from using alternative payment systems.

For now, though, the services division is still booming. Its revenue in the past quarter hit $19.52 billion (roughly Rs. 1,46,600 crore), a 24 percent increase.

Apple is widely believed to be manoeuvering toward another potentially huge money-making opportunity with the introduction of an augmented reality headset that would project digital images and information while its users interact with other physical objects and people. True to its secretive form, the company has never said it is working on that kind of technology.

But Cook has openly shared his enthusiasm for the potential of augmented reality in past public presentations, and reiterated that point during Thursday's conference call.

“We see a lot of potential in that space, and are investing accordingly," he said in response to a question.

Some analysts believe the long-rumored headset could finally roll out later this year — unless it's delayed by supply shortages.
 

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, iPad, Mac
Ahead of Budget Session of Parliament, a Timeline of Everything That Happened Around India’s Crypto Bill

Related Stories

Apple Delivers Most Profitable Holiday Season Yet Despite Supply Shortages Affecting iPhone Production
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Could Soon Let Group Admins Delete Messages for All Users
  2. Netflix Is Now Available on Tata Play Through Combo Packs
  3. Google Maps Now Lets You Precisely Save, Share Home Address With Plus Code
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G India Pricing Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  5. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Dolby Digital Audio Launched
  6. Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Said to Launch in India on February 16
  7. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G Certification Hints at Upcoming Launch
  8. Vivo Y75 5G With 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup Launched in India
  9. Cryptocurrency Bill at Union Budget 2022: Here's What to Expect
  10. Redmi Note 11 Series Goes Global, Redmi Note 11S Debuts Alongside
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Delivers Most Profitable Holiday Season Yet Despite Supply Shortages Affecting iPhone Production
  2. Ahead of Budget Session of Parliament, a Timeline of Everything That Happened Around India’s Crypto Bill
  3. The Sandbox Has Launched a $50 Million Metaverse Accelerator Program
  4. Xiaomi 12 Pro Appears on US FCC, Geekbench, HTML5Test; Global Launch Expected Soon
  5. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With 330W Output, Dolby Digital Audio Launched
  6. Elon Musk' McDonald Tweet Has Created a New Cryptocurrency Called Grimacecoin Which Is Likely Fake
  7. Realme 9 Pro 5G Series Global Launch Timeline Tipped, Said to Debut in India on February 16
  8. Snapchat Releases Catalogue-Powered Shopping Lenses for a New AR Commerce Experience
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Tipped to Launch on February 11, Said to Feature Triple Rear Camera Setup
  10. Redmi Note 11S Price in India Tipped Ahead of February 9 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.