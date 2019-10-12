Technology News
loading

Apple Pushing to Put Its Own 5G Modem in 2022 iPhone Models: Report

Esin Terzioglu is said to be leading the 5G modem development for Apple. Before Apple, Terzioglu was Qualcomm's vice president of engineering.

By | Updated: 12 October 2019 18:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Pushing to Put Its Own 5G Modem in 2022 iPhone Models: Report

Apple is expected to launch its first iPhone model with a 5G model by September 2020

Highlights
  • Apple is believed to develop its 5G modem a stand-alone chip
  • The company had stopped working with Qualcomm in the recent past
  • However, it agreed to buy Qualcomm's 5G chips

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is planning to bring its own 5G modem in iPhone models by the year 2022. According to a recent report from Fast Company, Apple is expected to launch its first iPhone model with a 5G modem by September 2020 with a Qualcomm chip inside. To seize control of its 5G technology as soon as possible, Apple bought Intel's modem business earlier this year to develop another piece of its hardware in-house without being dependent on partners.

According to the report, Apple's development of the next-gen modem is likely led by Esin Terzioglu, who worked as Qualcomm's vice president of engineering until he was hired by the iPhone maker in 2017.

“The SoC integration may not happen right away, my source says. Given the tight timeframe for delivering a modem in 2022, Apple may choose to make its first 5G modem a stand-alone chip, and then integrate it into an SoC the following year,” writes Fast Company's Mark Sullivan.

Apple had stopped working with the leading 5G modem provider, Qualcomm, because of a dispute over its licensing fees. However, the legal war between the two tech giants settled in April at an undisclosed amount.

As part of the settlement, Apple agreed to buy Qualcomm's 5G chips as well to use it as part of its 5G-enabled iPhone, which is scheduled for launch in 2020.

While Apple may use its own 5G model in iPhone models in 2022, as mentioned, its first 5G iPhone models are expected next year. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has told investors in July this year that all three iPhone models slated for release next year would support 5G technology.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, 5G
Airtel Digital TV HD and SD Set-Top Boxes Get a Price Cut, Now Start at Rs. 1,100
Apple Pushing to Put Its Own 5G Modem in 2022 iPhone Models: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Reveals Certain Subscribers Can Still Make Free Voice Calls: Here's How
  2. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Kicks Off: Here Are All the Best Offers
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Offers Today
  4. Nokia 7.2 Review
  5. WhatsApp Back on Google Play Store After a Brief Disappearance
  6. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro Availability Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  8. Dish SMRT Hub Set-Top Box, SMRT Kit With Alexa Dongle Launched in India
  9. Realme X2 Pro Revealed to Offer 50W Super VOOC Fast Charging Support
  10. Huami Amazfit GTS Smartwatch With Up to 14-Day Battery Life Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Pushing to Put Its Own 5G Modem in 2022 iPhone Models: Report
  2. Airtel Digital TV HD and SD Set-Top Boxes Get a Price Cut, Now Start at Rs. 1,100
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 SoC Said to Be in the Works
  4. Vodafone Rs. 69 Prepaid Plan With 28 Days Validity Launched, Includes 250MB Data and 150 Voice Calling Minutes
  5. NASA Aims for First Manned SpaceX Mission in Q1 2020
  6. Tencent Gets 'Wake-Up Call' From China's Assertions of Patriotism
  7. Samsung Galaxy A91 Specifications Tipped to Include Snapdragon 855 SoC, 45W Fast Charging Tech
  8. WhatsApp Back on Google Play Store After a Brief Disappearance
  9. Diwali With Mi Sale: Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro 43-Inch, More Get Discounts, Offers
  10. Blizzard Restores Hong Kong Hearthstone Player’s Winnings, Says China Not a Factor in Ban
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.