Technology News
loading

Apple Pushes Recycling of iPhone With "Daisy" Robot

Apple is already using recycled tin, cobalt and rare earths in some of its products, with plans to add to that list.

By | Updated: 11 January 2020 10:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Pushes Recycling of iPhone With

Apple's Daisy robot breaks apart iPhones so that 14 minerals can be recycled

Highlights
  • The robot is part of its plan to become a "closed-loop" manufacturer
  • Daisy extracts minerals like lithium from iPhones
  • Daisy uses a four-step process to remove an iPhone battery

Apple is trying to change the way electronics are recycled with a robot that disassembles its iPhone so that minerals can be recovered and reused, while acknowledging rising global demand for electronics means new mines will still be needed. The Cupertino, California-based company says the robot is part of its plan to become a "closed-loop" manufacturer that does not rely on the mining industry, an aggressive goal that some industry analysts have said is impossible.

Many mining executives note that with the rising popularity of electric vehicles, newly mined minerals will be needed on an even larger scale, a reality that Apple acknowledges.

"We're not necessarily competing with the folks who mine," said Lisa Jackson, the company's head of environment, policy and social. "There's nothing for miners to fear in this development."

Inside a nondescript warehouse on the outskirts of Austin, Texas, Apple's Daisy robot breaks apart iPhones so that 14 minerals, including lithium, can be extracted and recycled.

Apple is already using recycled tin, cobalt and rare earths in some of its products, with plans to add to that list. The company last month bought the first commercial batch of carbon-free aluminum from a joint venture between Rio Tinto and Alcoa

Daisy, less than 20 yards in length, uses a four-step process to remove an iPhone battery with a blast of -80 Celsius (-176 Fahrenheit) degree air, and then pop out screws and modules, including the haptic module that makes a phone vibrate.

The components are then sent off to recyclers for the minerals to be extracted and refined. Daisy can tear apart 200 iPhones per hour. Apple chose the iPhone to be the first of its products that Daisy would disassemble because of its mass popularity, said Jackson.

Apple is considering sharing the Daisy technology with others, including electric automakers. Daisy does have its skeptics, including some in the tech world who want the company to focus more on building products that can be repaired, not just recycled.

"There's this ego that believes they can get all their minerals back, and it's not possible," said Kyle Wiens, chief executive of iFixit, a firm advocating for electronics repair, rather than replacement.

That may partially explain why the mining industry isn't worried.

"Apple is in an enviable position, because they can do this," said Tom Butler, president of the International Council on Mining and Metals, an industry trade group. "Not everyone else will be able to follow suit."

© Thomson Reuters 2019 

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, Daisy
NASA, Eyeing Moon, Hosts First Public Astronaut Graduation Ceremony

Related Stories

Apple Pushes Recycling of iPhone With "Daisy" Robot
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MarQ by Flipkart Launches Falkon Aerbook Thin-and-Light Laptop
  2. In Netflix’s Jamtara, as in Jamtara, Neglect Is the Main Culprit
  3. Realme 5i or Redmi Note 8: Which One Should You Buy?
  4. Realme 5i Arrives With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price in India Said to Start at Rs. 35,990
  6. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  7. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  8. Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Variant Reportedly in Development
  9. Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Service Is Now Compatible With Over 100 Smartphones
#Latest Stories
  1. Fitbit, Garmin, Other Wearable Device Makers to Be Probed by US After Philips Complains
  2. LinkedIn Latest Tech Company to Unveil New Dublin Campus
  3. Apple Pushes Recycling of iPhone With "Daisy" Robot
  4. NASA, Eyeing Moon, Hosts First Public Astronaut Graduation Ceremony
  5. Google Parent Alphabet's Legal Head Leaving Amid Sexual Misconduct Troubles
  6. Lunar Eclipse 2020 Today: 9 Smartphone Camera Tips to Capture Full Moon Pictures Like A Pro
  7. Lunar Eclipse 2020 Today: Check India Time, When and Where to Watch
  8. Lunar Eclipse 2020 Today: 5 Facts You Should Know Before Watching Penumbral Wolf Moon
  9. Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Reportedly in Development, Might Launch Soon in South Korea
  10. Lunar Eclipse 2020 Tonight: India Timings, Duration, When and How to Watch Live Full Wolf Moon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.