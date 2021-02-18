Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Privacy Changes: Mobile Advertising Companies Form Alliance to Help App Developers for Update

Apple Privacy Changes: Mobile Advertising Companies Form Alliance to Help App Developers for Update

Apple will soon begin to prompt iPhone users to allow apps to use their data for personalised advertising.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 February 2021 12:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Privacy Changes: Mobile Advertising Companies Form Alliance to Help App Developers for Update

New partnership also includes Fyber, Singular, InMobi, companies that specialise in mobile advertising

Highlights
  • Post-IDFA Alliance will provide tips and practices to help advertisers
  • That will include videos, webinars, and other materials
  • Topics try to understand what data can be used in Apple-friendly manner

Six mobile advertising companies said Wednesday they have formed a partnership to help marketers and app developers adjust to upcoming Apple changes that will affect how advertising works on iPhone models.

Apple will soon begin to prompt iPhone users to allow apps to use their data for personalised advertising, a move that has drawn backlash from tech rival Facebook, which argues the changes will hurt the social media company's advertisement business.

The Post-IDFA Alliance will provide tips and best practices to help advertisers and developers ensure advertisements are placed in front of relevant consumers and the effectiveness of those advertisements can still be measured after the Apple changes are rolled out, said Mark Ellis, chief executive of mobile marketing company Liftoff, which is part of the alliance.

That will include videos, webinars, and other materials on topics such as understanding what data can be used in an "Apple-friendly manner," Ellis said.

The new partnership also includes Fyber, Chartboost, Singular, InMobi, and Vungle, which are companies that specialise in mobile advertising.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A, Buds Air 2 India Launch Set for February 24, Design Teased
Google Classroom, Google Meet Gets Updated With Over 50 Features for Students and Educators

Related Stories

Apple Privacy Changes: Mobile Advertising Companies Form Alliance to Help App Developers for Update
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A12 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Redmi Note 10 Series Specs Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  3. What Is Sandes — the Government’s Alternative to WhatsApp?
  4. ACT Fibernet Revises Plans in Bengaluru, Offers Higher FUP at Same Cost
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G Price, Specifications Leak
  6. Nokia 5.4 Review: More Style Than Substance?
  7. Asus ROG Phone 5 Tipped to Launch in India in March
  8. Oppo Find X3 Specifications Surface on Benchmark Listings
  9. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  10. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Teased Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Reclaims Title of World's Richest After Elon Musk Slips
  2. Alphabet Driving Unit Waymo Brings Driverless Taxis to San Francisco in New Test
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Note 20 Series, Others Getting Galaxy S21 Camera Features With One UI 3.1
  4. Clubhouse Emerges as Platform for Thai Dissidents, Government Issues Warning
  5. Google Classroom, Google Meet Gets Updated With Over 50 Features for Students and Educators
  6. Apple Privacy Changes: Mobile Advertising Companies Form Alliance to Help App Developers for Update
  7. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A, Buds Air 2 India Launch Set for February 24, Design Teased
  8. Moto E7i Power India Launch Expected Soon After Being Spotted on BIS Certification Site
  9. Amazon Sued by New York State Over COVID-19 Safety Protocols
  10. Mortal Kombat Trailer Release Date Set for Thursday
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com