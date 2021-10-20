Technology News
loading

Apple Is Now Selling a Rs. 1,900 Polishing Cloth for Your Devices, EMIs Available

You can buy the product from the company’s online store.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 20 October 2021 11:16 IST
Apple Is Now Selling a Rs. 1,900 Polishing Cloth for Your Devices, EMIs Available

Apple has also listed the devices compatible with its Polishing Cloth

Highlights
  • Apple's Polishing Cloth has to be purchased separately
  • The cloth is said to be made with "soft, non-abrasive material"
  • It is claimed to clean any Apple display safely and effectively

Apple, the multinational tech giant behind the iPhone, has usually followed the strategy of making its products desirable, and it has achieved instant success to this end. Its products are used by many and are sought by even more. They are expensive yet innovative, which reflects on the company's rapid success. Before Apple launches a new product, a wild excitement sweeps consumers about the features and the cost of the new product. This time, a product is making heads turn in surprise. Apple is now selling a “polishing cloth” for Rs 1,900.

There's more. Apple is giving potential customers the option to pay for it in monthly installments of Rs. 224. The company says its polishing cloth is “made with soft, non-abrasive material” and it cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively.

On its website, Apple has listed out its “compatibility” with a range of products. The polishing cloth is compatible with a number of iPhone models, iPad models, Mac models – the three flagship Apple products – and also some Apple Watch and iPod models.

Apple products are known for their finesse and require utmost care. The special coating it puts on displays of its high-end iMac systems and other similar products are susceptible to scratches during polishing. So, it makes sense to use a particular type of cloth, made with soft material, to clean them. Also, compared to the cost of Apple displays, the polishing cloth's price is negligible. Some people say Apple should include the cloth with its products that may require it and not charge for it separately.

In other Apple news, the company recently unveiled the third-generation AirPods, which are the successor to the AirPods 2, aka AirPods (2nd generation). The AirPods (3rd Generation) have shorter stems to provide a better grip and improved ergonomics. The company has set the price for AirPods (3rd Generation) in India at Rs. 18,500. The new trule wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds will be available for orders in the country through the Apple India Online Store starting Monday, October 25 and will go on sale from Tuesday.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple polishing cloth, iPhone
JioPhone Next Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing, Said to Come With Snapdragon 215 SoC
Money Heist Season 5 Watched by 69 Million, Best Run in Netflix Series’ History

Related Stories

Apple Is Now Selling a Rs. 1,900 Polishing Cloth for Your Devices, EMIs Available
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Series Set to Launch October 28, Listed on JD.com
  2. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones Aren’t Coming to India: Here’s Why
  3. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro With Android 12, Google’s Tensor SoC Debut
  5. Amazfit GTR 3 to Be Available via Flipkart, GTR 3 Pro and GTS Listed on Amazon
  6. Pixel Pass Will Bundle New Pixel 6 Phones With Google Services: Details
  7. Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 With 7,500mAh Battery, Helio G90T SoC Launched in India
  8. PS5 Restock India: PlayStation 5 Tipped to Be Available on October 25
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
#Latest Stories
  1. Chrome 95 Released, Brings Secure Payments and Save Tab Groups Feature
  2. Samsung Galaxy A03 Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance Certification Site, Launch Seems Imminent
  3. Vivo T1, Vivo T1x With 120Hz Displays, 5G Connectivity Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Sony Xperia With 'Best Smartphone Camera' Set to Launch on October 26
  5. Apple Supplier Foxconn Sets Sights on Making Electric Vehicles in India, Europe, Latin America
  6. Facebook Fined Over GBP 50 Million by British Regulator for Breaching Order in Giphy Deal
  7. Redmi Watch 2 Set to Launch Alongside Redmi Note 11 on October 28
  8. Andrew Yang Says Forward Party Will Be a 'Crypto Party'
  9. Instagram Testing Collabs; Users May Soon Be Able to Upload Photos From Desktop as Well
  10. Panasonic Lumix GH5M2 With 4K Video Recording, Wireless Live Streaming Support Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com