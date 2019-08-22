Technology News
Apple Plans to Tap China's BOE for Advanced iPhone Screens: Report

Apple will decide by the end of this year whether to take BOE on as a supplier, the report claimed.

By | Updated: 22 August 2019 11:40 IST
Apple is in the final stages of certifying advanced screens from Chinese display maker BOE Technology Group for its iPhone lineup, as it attempts to reduce reliance on Samsung Electronics, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

Apple will decide by the end of this year whether to take BOE on as a supplier of organic light-emitting displays (OLED), the Japanese business daily reported, citing sources.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The iPhone maker is "aggressively testing" BOE's flexible OLED, raising the possibility that Apple could for the first time source this advanced display technology from China, according to the report.

Earlier this week, Apple launched a smartphone-generation credit card in the US and moved closer to hitting the hot streaming television market with a new subscription service.

The moves come as Apple shifts to emphasize digital content and other services to offset a pullback in the once-sizzling smartphone market.

Arrival of an Apple Card tailored particularly for iPhone fans came with reports that the technology titan is keen to launch its TV+ streaming service before Disney goes live with a rival in November.

Apple TV+ will debut with a small selection of original content and a possible subscription price of $9.99 (roughly Rs. 700), Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Further reading: Apple, BOE, Nikkei, China
