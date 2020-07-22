Technology News
loading

Apple Taps Periscope Lens Suppliers for iPhones in 2022: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that South Korea’s Semco and China’s Sunny Optical are expected to enter Apple’s supplier chain.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 July 2020 18:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Taps Periscope Lens Suppliers for iPhones in 2022: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple looks to diversify its lens supply chain to get the latest technology on board

Highlights
  • Apple looks to receive Semco’s supply of ball-type VCM tech this year
  • Sunny Optical is reported to begin with 5P lens shipments for iPad
  • Semco looks to grab half the orders for Apple periscope lens in 2022

Apple may introduce periscope telephoto lenses in 2022, as new lens suppliers are predicted for the Cupertino giant in an investor note released by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He says that South Korea's Semco and China's Sunny Optical are expected to enter Apple's supplier chain in second half of 2020 and early 2021, respectively. The note also suggests that Semco will get the order to supply a large percentage of new periscope telephoto lenses in 2022, leading to speculations that Apple is looking to add a periscope lens into the iPhone in about two years from now.

Apple Insider and MacRumors have accessed Kuo's latest investor note, and they report that Semco may get the biggest slice of orders for shipping the periscope telephoto lens for the iPhone in 2022. It is estimated that about half of all orders will go to Semco that year. This should impact Genius Electronic Optical – the company that currently provides lenses to Apple for its iPhones.

Apple is known to diversify its supply chain to reduce costs and get their hands on the latest technology. Alps, Largan, and Minebea are also reported to offer parts for the new periscope mechanism.

Semco is reported to enter Apple's supply chain sometime in the second half this year, offering 6P lens arrays and ball-type voice coil motor technology to improve autofocus. This technology is said to be better than the spring-based design used in current iPhones. Whether this new VCM technology is integrated into the iPhone 12 or not is yet to be seen. Kuo adds Semco will also supply 6P/7P or 5P/6P lens components in 2021, taking orders away from current suppliers Largan and Genius.

China's Sunny Optical is looking to enter the Apple supply chain sometime in 2021, and it is likely to begin with mass 5P lens shipments for iPad, as well as specific Mac lenses.

As for iPhone 12 this year, Kuo had earlier predicted that the 2020 iPhone models may come with multiple camera improvements, including larger sensors for capturing more light and better image stabilisation with the inclusion of sensor-shift image stabilisation. The new image stabilisation technology is reported to bring image stabilisation to the whole camera module, instead of being limited to individual camera lenses.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Ming Chi Kuo, iPhone, iPhone 12, iPhone 2022, Semco, Sunny Optical
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Microsoft Teams to Allow Third-Party Apps During Meetings

Related Stories

Apple Taps Periscope Lens Suppliers for iPhones in 2022: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Goes on Sale in India Starting August 4: 10 Points
  2. Sony WF-1000XM3 Earphones to Launch in India in August: Sources
  3. OnePlus Nord Debuts With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Up to 12GB RAM
  4. Samsung Galaxy M31s May Come With Exynos 9611 SoC and 6GB of RAM
  5. OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  6. Redmi Note 10 Specifications Tipped by AI Benchmark Site
  7. Asus ROG Phone 3 Confirmed to Come With 6,000mAh Battery
  8. Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 Surface on YouTube Ahead of Launch
  9. Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale Kicks Off on August 6 in India: What to Expect
  10. Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9400 Pro Dolby 5.1 Soundbar Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 3 Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Time, Expected Specifications
  2. Apple Taps Periscope Lens Suppliers for iPhones in 2022: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Microsoft Teams to Allow Third-Party Apps During Meetings
  4. Jabra Elite 45h On-Ear Headphones Debut in India With Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life
  5. Samsung Hosting 'Life Unstoppable' Virtual Event on September 2 to Unveil New Phones, Wearables, and More
  6. E-Commerce Listings Must Display Country of Origin on Imported Products: Centre to Delhi High Court
  7. NPCI Launches UPI AutoPay Feature to Enable Auto-Debit of Recurring Payments
  8. Borosil Suraksha UV Disinfection Box Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 11,990
  9. TikTok Parent ByteDance to Invest in Educational Technology, Says Senior Executive
  10. Poco C3 Appears in Bluetooth SIG Listing, May Be Rebranded Version of Redmi 9C
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com