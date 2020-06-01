Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Pays Indian Developer Rs. 75 Lakh for Finding a Bug in ‘Sign in With Apple’ Process

Apple Pays Indian Developer Rs. 75 Lakh for Finding a Bug in ‘Sign in With Apple’ Process

The ‘Sign in with Apple’ Zero Day bug could give hackers a complete account takeover.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 June 2020 14:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Pays Indian Developer Rs. 75 Lakh for Finding a Bug in ‘Sign in With Apple’ Process

Photo Credit: Bhavukjain.com

The vulnerability has reportedly been patched

Highlights
  • Indian developer found vulnerability in Sign in with Apple process
  • He was paid $100,000 (roughly Rs. 75.3 lakh) for finding it
  • The flaw could allow complete account takeover

Apple has reportedly paid an Indian developer $100,000 (roughly Rs. 75.3 lakh) for finding a critical bug in the ‘Sign in with Apple' process on its devices. The 27-year-old developer named Bhavuk Jain had discovered a Zero Day bug in the 'Sign in with Apple' process that could have allowed hackers to gain access to the user's account where they were trying to sign in. The Cupertino-based company acknowledged this bug and stated that it had investigated and patched it, adding that this flaw was not exploited.

What is ‘Sign in with Apple'?

Jain disclosed this flaw in Apple's ‘Sign in with Apple' process that he found in April, on May 30 through a blog post. The ‘Sign in with Apple' feature was introduced in June last year. This feature allows Apple account holders to sing in to third part apps without having to share their email address. This is done by generating a JSON Web Token (JWT) containing information required by the third-party application to confirm the identity of the user. While this process was implemented to preserve user privacy, the Zero Day bug found by Jain exposes the user accounts to attacks.

Sign in with Apple bug

According to the blog post by Jain, it was found that while signing in with Apple, users are required to log-in to their Apple account, which is the first step. In the second step, however, it was found that there was no validation to check if the same user is requesting a JWT to login to a third party app. This, as explained by Jain, could allow a hacker takeover the user's account by faking a JWT.

“I found I could request JWTs for any Email ID from Apple and when the signature of these tokens was verified using Apple's public key, they showed as valid. This means an attacker could forge a JWT by linking any Email ID to it and gaining access to the victim's account,” Jain said. The developer went on to state that the impact of this flaw is “quite critical” and that it could allow a full account takeover. This in turn, would give hackers access to a lot of personal user data that might include log in credentials, passwords, account details, and other such private information.

 

While not many apps support this sign in process, it is available for Dropbox, Giphy, Spotify, and Airbnb, among others. Additionally, several other apps have this feature but not as a mandate. However, it still puts users at risk and as per the blog post, Apple conducted its own investigation of its logs and stated that no account has been compromised due to this vulnerability. Jain was paid $100,000 (roughly Rs. 75.3 lakh) by Apple under its Apple Security Bounty program for discovering and reporting this vulnerability.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Sign in with Apple bug, Apple Security Bounty program
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Poco X2 Price in India Increased by Up to Rs. 1,500, Now Starts at Rs. 17,499
Facebook Slams 'Severe' Singapore Misinformation Law

Related Stories

Apple Pays Indian Developer Rs. 75 Lakh for Finding a Bug in ‘Sign in With Apple’ Process
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Remove China Apps Becomes Top Free App on Google Play in India
  2. RedmiBook 13 Tipped to Launch in India on June 11
  3. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  4. Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Launching on June 11
  5. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 India Launch Set for June 2
  6. Apple Pays Indian Developer Rs. 75 Lakh for Finding Bug in Sign in Process
  7. Realme 5, Realme 5i, Realme 5s Getting Android 10 Update in India
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  9. Mitron App, the TikTok Alternative, Said to Have Major Vulnerability
  10. TikTok’s Indian Rival Mitron Purchased From Pakistani Developer: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. MakeMyTrip Lays Off 350 Employees as Travel Sector Suffers Due To COVID-19 Crisis
  2. Facebook Slams 'Severe' Singapore Misinformation Law
  3. Apple Pays Indian Developer Rs. 75 Lakh for Finding a Bug in ‘Sign in With Apple’ Process
  4. Poco X2 Price in India Increased by Up to Rs. 1,500, Now Starts at Rs. 17,499
  5. AXN, AXN HD Will Be Taken Offline June 30, Sony Pictures Networks India Reveals
  6. Realme 5, Realme 5i, Realme 5s Start Receiving Realme UI Update with Android 10 in India
  7. ISRO Congratulates NASA and SpaceX for Their ‘Historic’ Manned Mission
  8. Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Launching on June 11
  9. OnePlus and McLaren End Partnership, No More McLaren Edition Smartphones
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31 8GB RAM Variant Launching in India Soon, Price Revealed by Company Website
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com