NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Patent Hints That Future iPhone, Watch Models Could Detect Harmful Gases

, 25 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Patent Hints That Future iPhone, Watch Models Could Detect Harmful Gases

Apple has filed the patent application back in March 2018

Highlights

  • Apple patent shows a miniature gas sensor that can be put in phones
  • The sensor will be able to detect harmful gases
  • Apple is increasingly focusing a lot on health

Apple has reportedly been granted a patent for a technology implementation that may allow future Apple devices to detect toxic gases, including carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, and methane. Spotted by a website tracking Apple patents, the new patent details the company's miniature gas sensors that will come with features like improved stability, enhanced poisoning resistance, and reduced signal resistance. Apple has said to have filed the patent application back in March 2018 and the company has just been awarded the patent. There is no word on when the first products including the new technology will hit the market.

According to a report in Patently Apple, the Cupertino-based company has been awarded a patent for a new health sensor that will be able to detect harmful gases and notify the consumers of the toxic environment around them. The company seems to be building robust miniature gas sensors that can put in Apple devices like iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad.

The Patently Apple report notes that Apple's gas sensor implementation “enables removing chemically poisonous and interfering species from an incoming gas stream enhancing the sensor's poison resistance and stability and resulting in reduced signal drift over time.”

apple sensor patent diagram Apple sensor

Photo Credit: Apple/ Patently Apple

 

The patent reveals that the Apple sensors should be able to detect ozone, nitrogen monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, methane, carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, and volatile organic compounds. Additionally, it will also be able to sense siloxanes, sulphates, phosphates, and chlorides.

Given that it is just a patent, the actual commercial implementation plans of these sensors is a mystery at this point, but Apple Watch and iPhone seem like good option to pack something like this in. Apple is increasingly focusing more on health and this certainly seems in line with that company objective. Even Tim Cook recently told CNBC that decades from now, he wants people to remember Apple for its great contributions to health.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Watch, iPhone, Health
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of ... More
Oppo Says Will Establish Manufacturing Cluster in Greater Noida
WhatsApp for Android Gets 21 New Emoji Designs, Fingerprint Authentication Said to Come Soon
Apple Patent Hints That Future iPhone, Watch Models Could Detect Harmful Gases
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Ear Pods
TRENDING
  1. PUBG Banned in Gujarat Primary Schools Due to 'Adverse Effect on Studies'
  2. PS5 and Next Xbox Specifications and Price Leaked
  3. Vodafone Idea Gets Rs. 24 Recharge to Extend Prepaid Validity by 28 Days
  4. Redmi Note 7 Teased to Launch Soon in India
  5. Tata Sky Now Lets You Build Your A-La-Carte Channel Pack
  6. PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Update Now in Beta, Adds Resident Evil 2 Zombies Mode
  7. New TRAI Service Lets Users Choose TV Channels and Know Monthly Rental
  8. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Scheduled to Get Android Pie Update
  9. PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Release Date, Maps, and Guns Out Soon: Report
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Galaxy M-Series Launch Date & More News This Week
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.