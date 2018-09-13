NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple to Revise Out-of-Warranty iPhone Battery Replacement Price on January 1

, 13 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Apple to Revise Out-of-Warranty iPhone Battery Replacement Price on January 1

Apple had reduced the battery replacement price to $29

Highlights

  • It will cost $49 for battery replacement of iPhone 6 and later devices
  • Apple will charge $69 for the iPhone X
  • The new prices will come into effect from January 1

Apple had reduced the pricing for out-of-warranty battery replacement last year, in the wake of lawsuits and consumer outrage after it said it slowed older iPhones with flagging batteries. The company had at the time said pricing would be reduced until December 2018. Now, post December 31, Apple will have new prices for out-of-warranty battery replacement on iPhones, and these prices will come into effect from January 1, 2019. The temporary $29 price slash (roughly Rs. 2,000) will be discontinued, to give room for more expensive rates. To recall, earlier Apple used to charge $79 (roughly Rs. 5,600) for an out-of-warranty battery replacement for iPhone 6, and later devices. In India, the cost of out-of-warranty battery replacement was approximately Rs. 6,500 inclusive of taxes, as per industry sources. However, last year, Apple slashed the price to Rs. 2,000 exclusive of taxes.

After 2018 comes to an end, all iPhone 6 and later devices will now have a battery replacement price tag of $49 (roughly Rs. 3,500), while the new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, and even the iPhone X will cost $69 (roughly Rs. 4,900). Apple notes that all the other eligible models will cost $79 (roughly Rs. 5,600) for a battery replacement. It is important to note, that even though the prices have been increased, they aren't as much as it was before the price slash, except for the very old iPhones, for which users will have to shell out $79. Apple has refreshed its support page, to reflect the new prices.

Of course, all of these prices are applicable only to those who are using iPhones that are out-of-warranty. People with iPhones that are in warranty, or are covered by AppleCare+ won't have to pay for battery replacements. We've contacted Apple on the refreshed out-of-warranty battery replacement prices for the Indian market, and will update this copy when we hear back.

After the throttling mess, Apple released an update bringing a new battery health feature, to allow users to check their iOS device's battery health. This feature was in beta with iOS 11, but will now move out of beta with iOS 12. The latest iOS 12 update will arrive for all iPhone 5s and later models, all iPad Air and iPad Pro models, iPad 5th generation and later models, iPad 6th generation and later models, iPad mini 2 and later models, and the iPod touch 6th generation on September 17.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Oppo F9 to Go on Sale in India From September 15 via Flipkart, Offline Partners
Apple to Revise Out-of-Warranty iPhone Battery Replacement Price on January 1
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Moto G5s
TRENDING
  1. iPhone Prices Cut in India Following September 12 Launch
  2. Apple Discontinues iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone X in the US
  3. Windows 10 Tests Warning Users When Installing Third-Party Browsers
  4. Xiaomi Mi A2, Redmi 5A Flash Sales Today in India: All You Need to Know
  5. iPhone XS vs iPhone XS Max vs iPhone XR
  6. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Launched, India Prices Announced
  7. iPhone XR the 'Affordable' iPhone Model, India Price Starts at Rs. 76,900
  8. Jio Cashback Offer Makes a Comeback on Recharges Above Rs. 300
  9. Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Twilight Gold Variant Teased, Reservations Now Open
  10. OnePlus 6 Gets Android 9.0 Pie-Based OxygenOS Open Beta 2 Update
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.