Technology News
loading

Apple Only Manufacturer to See Growth in Smartphone Sales in Q2 2020: Canalys

Apple sold 45.1 million iPhones globally in the period, up 25 percent year on year.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Input From Reuters | Updated: 31 July 2020 16:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Only Manufacturer to See Growth in Smartphone Sales in Q2 2020: Canalys

China brought in 72 percent of Huawei's smartphone sales

Highlights
  • Huawei shipped 55.8 million smartphones worldwide in Q2 2020
  • Samsung was able to ship 53.7 million smartphones
  • Apple sold 45.1 million iPhones globally in the period

Apple was the only major phone vendor to see growth in the second quarter as the global smartphone market shrank 14 percent year on year to 285 million units sold, with the coronavirus weighing on demand in major markets, research firm Canalys said.

Apple sold 45.1 million iPhones globally in the period, up 25 percent year on year, making it the third best seller globally. China's Huawei Technologies snatched the title of biggest smartphone seller from Samsung Electronics , but both saw declines, of 5 percent and 30 percent, respectively.

Earlier this week, Canalys claimed that Huawei, for the first time, has become the number one smartphone manufacturer in Q2 2020 in terms of shipments. Huawei came in ahead of Samsung, Apple and all other smartphone manufacturers and shipped 55.8 million devices in the second quarter of this year. It is the first time a manufacturer other than Samsung or Apple has taken the top spot in 9 years, as per Canalys. The reason behind Huawei's success according to the research firm is the coronavirus pandemic.

Canalys states that Huawei shipped 55.8 million smartphones worldwide in Q2 2020 which was a 5 percent decline compared to last year. But, Samsung was able to ship 53.7 million smartphones during the same time, which was a much larger 30 percent decline compared to Q2 2019. China, being the main market for Huawei especially after the US government restrictions, brought in 72 percent of the company's smartphone sales in the second quarter. Notably, Huawei managed to achieve the top spot even after a 27 percent decline in global smartphone sales.

A Huawei spokesman said, “Our business has demonstrated exceptional resilience in these difficult times,” as per a report by Reuters. On the other hand, Samsung said in its second quarter results report that it expects to see more growth in the second half of this year as demand gradually recovers.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Apple, Samsung, Smartphone Sales
Why Young Professionals and Creators Should Check Out the New Dell XPS Laptops
WhatsApp May Soon Let You Mute Chat Notifications on a Permanent Basis, Expiring Messages Feature Spotted

Related Stories

Apple Only Manufacturer to See Growth in Smartphone Sales in Q2 2020: Canalys
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor 9A, Honor 9S Launched in India Featuring Huawei’s AppGallery
  2. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Debuts in India With Snapdragon 720G, Quad Rear Cameras
  3. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  5. Asus ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, VivoBook S14, Vivobook Ultra K14 Debut in India
  6. Apple Confirms New iPhone Models Won’t Debut in September
  7. Honor MagicBook 15 With AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU Launched in India
  8. Google Pixel 4a With Hole-Punch Display Teased to Launch on August 3
  9. Syska Group Launches Smartwatch in India Featuring Heart Rate Sensor
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Leads Premium Smartphone Segment in India in Q2 2020, Bolstered by OnePlus 8 Sales: Counterpoint Research
  2. Oppo Reno 4 Global Variant With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Mute Chat Notifications on a Permanent Basis, Expiring Messages Feature Spotted
  4. Apple Only Manufacturer to See Growth in Smartphone Sales in Q2 2020: Canalys
  5. Nokia 65-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV With Dolby Vision, JBL Audio Launched at Rs. 64,999 in India
  6. Syska SW100 Smartwatch With Heart Rate Sensor Launched in India at Rs. 3,999
  7. Google Maps Now Allows Users to Follow Each Other’s Recommendations
  8. Honor 9A, Honor 9S With Octa-Core MediaTek SoC, Huawei’s AppGallery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Honor MagicBook 15 With AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU, Vega 8 Graphics Launched in India
  10. TikTok Parent ByteDance Said to Consider Listing China Business in Hong Kong or Shanghai
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com