Apple Silently Removes Customer Reviews from Its Online Store

Apple appears to have removed the "Ratings & Reviews" section from its online store on November 17.

22 November 2019
Apple online store had customer reviews and ratings to showcase feedback on its product listings

  • Apple has removed "Ratings & Reviews" section from its online store
  • The change is visible in the US, UK, and Australia
  • Apple products had reviews and ratings from customers until November 16

Apple has silently removed customer reviews and ratings from its online store. The change has taken place not just in the US but also in the UK and Australia and applies to all Apple products that previously had reviews and ratings from customers. The Apple online store included the dedicated "Ratings & Reviews" section for a long time to feature all the customer ratings and reviews. The section helped customers view feedback given on Apple products before making a purchase decision.

The Ratings & Reviews section was visible on product listing pages of the Apple online store. However, as first reported by Apple Insider, the Cupertino giant pulled the section entirely to remove customer reviews and ratings from its online store. Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify the change on the Apple online store in the US, UK, and Australia. It is worth pointing out that the company doesn't have its online store in markets such as India.

As per the data cached by online archive source Wayback Machine, the new update appears to have taken place last week. An archive for the original Apple Pencil dated November 16 shows the Ratings & Reviews section that has been missing since November 17.

apple online store customer reviews ratings screenshot apple insider Apple online store Apple Store Apple

Apple apparently made the changes on its online store on November 17
Photo Credit: Apple Insider

 

Apple might have removed the section shortly after launching the 16-inch MacBook Pro. However, it is unclear whether the move was a coincidence or deliberate. The company did face some notable issues on MacBook Pro models in the past, though.

The tipster who reported the removal of customer reviews and ratings from the Apple online store to Apple Insider also provided a link to a YouTube video published by photography-focussed channel Fstopper. The video, titled Apple Fanboys, Where is your God now?, highlights a selection of negative reviews given to the 16-inch MacBook Pro. It could be the reason for updating the online store. However, there is so far no official communication concerning the change.

We've reached out to Apple on clarity on the change and will update this story when we hear back.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple online store, Apple Store, Apple
