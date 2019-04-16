Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Continues to Lead Premium Smartphone Market in 2018, Oppo Makes Significant Gains: Counterpoint

Apple Continues to Lead Premium Smartphone Market in 2018, Oppo Makes Significant Gains: Counterpoint

, 16 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Continues to Lead Premium Smartphone Market in 2018, Oppo Makes Significant Gains: Counterpoint

Apple accounted for the 51 percent of all worldwide premium smartphone shipments

Highlights

Samsung accounted for 22 percent of the shipments

Oppo’s market share jumped from 1 percent for 6 percent

OnePlus entered top five premium smartphone brands in 2018

Apple has maintained its lead in the worldwide premium smartphone market even as the iPhone maker lost 7 percent of market share in 2018, a research report has revealed. Samsung, which currently sits at the second spot, also lost one percent of the market, whereas the like of Huawei and Oppo made significant gains. 2018 was also the first year when OnePlus entered the top five in the worldwide premium smartphone market since the company's entry in the smartphone market five years ago.

According to the latest Market Monitor report by Counterpoint Research, Apple accounted for the 51 percent of all worldwide premium smartphone shipments, down from 58 percent a year earlier. Despite the drop the Cupertino, California-based company still has a significant lead over the second spot holder Samsung. The South Korean consumer electronics giant accounted for 22 percent of the shipments, followed by Huawei with 10 percent, Oppo with 6 percent, and OnePlus with 2 percent.

Global Premium Market 2018 Q4 counterpoint CounterpointThe overall premium smartphone market grew 14 percent year-over-year, driven by the launch of new iPhone models and premium phones from the Chinese smartphone makers. Oppo with 863 percent growth, OnePlus with 209 percent, and Xiaomi with 149 percent were the fastest growing brands in the premium segment.

In terms of the regions, Asia Pacific saw the fastest growth in premium smartphone shipments at 27 percent. Indian premium smartphone market grew 14 percent, whereas China's shipments grew 37 percent. In India, Samsung took the top spot, followed by OnePlus, Apple, Huawei, and Vivo.

Among other titbits from the report, OnePlus recorded its highest ever shipments in a single quarter (Q4 2018) in India. Google entered the top five premium smartphone vendors in Western Europe last year, and most of Oppo's growth came from the Chinese market.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Huawei, Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iOS 13 to Feature Dark Mode, iPad Users to Get Multi-Window Support, New Undo Gesture: Report
Oppo A5s India Launch Said to Be Next Week, Price Tipped
Apple Continues to Lead Premium Smartphone Market in 2018, Oppo Makes Significant Gains: Counterpoint
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera to Launch in India on April 24
  2. Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 Price and India Launch Date Revealed
  3. WhatsApp Gets New Doodle UI, Ability to Block Screenshots Spotted
  4. Jio TV App for Android Updated With Picture-in-Picture Support
  5. Airtel Prepaid Users Get 1-Year Free Norton Subscription
  6. Amazon Earth Week Sale Kicks Off With Discounts on Refurbished Products
  7. OnePlus 7 Cases Tip Design Details, SIM Tray Transferred to the Bottom
  8. Thomson 40-Inch Smart TV Review: 4K HDR Under Rs. 21,000 but Is It Any Good?
  9. Asus ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M2, More Get Discounts on Flipkart
  10. Honor 8 Pro Android Pie-Based EMUI 9.0 Update Rollout in India Begins
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.