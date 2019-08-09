Technology News
loading

Apple Offers Record 'Bounty' for iPhone Security Flaws, Offers Modified iPhone

Apple is also offering a modified iPhone that has some security measures disabled.

By | Updated: 9 August 2019 10:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Offers Record 'Bounty' for iPhone Security Flaws, Offers Modified iPhone

Apple at Black Hat conference said it would open the rewards process to all researchers

Highlights
  • The company announced to offer bounties for most significant findings
  • It is set to give $1 million prize for remotely accessing iPhone kernel
  • Apple's previous highest bounty was $200,000 for friendly bug reports

Apple is offering cyber security researchers up to $1 million (roughly Rs. 7.05 crores) to detect flaws in iPhones, the largest reward offered by a company to defend against hackers, at a time of rising concern about governments breaking into the mobile devices of dissidents, journalists and human rights advocates.

Unlike other technology providers, Apple previously offered rewards only to invited researchers who tried to find flaws in its phones and cloud backups.

At the annual Black Hat security conference in Las Vegas on Thursday, the company said it would open the process to all researchers, add Mac software and other targets, and offer a range of rewards, called "bounties," for the most significant findings.

The $1 million prize would apply only to remote access to the iPhone kernel without any action from the phone's user. Apple's previous highest bounty was $200,000 (roughly Rs. 1.41 crores) for friendly reports of bugs that can then be fixed with software updates and not leave them exposed to criminals or spies.

Government contractors and brokers have paid as much as $2 million (roughly Rs. 14.9 crores) for the most effective hacking techniques to obtain information from devices. Apple's new bounties, however, are in the same range as some published prices from contractors.

Apple is taking other steps to make research easier, including offering a modified phone that has some security measures disabled. A principal component of breaches is programs that take advantage of otherwise unknown flaws in the phones, their software or installed applications.

A number of private companies, such as Israel's NSO Group, sell hacking capabilities to governments.

"NSO Group develops technology that is licensed to intelligence and law enforcement agencies for the sole purpose of preventing and investigating terror and crime," NSO said in a statement. "It is not a tool to target journalists for doing their job or to silence critics."

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, Black Hat, NSO Group
WhatsApp Yet to Fix Flaws That Allow Message Manipulation: Check Point
Broadcom to Buy Symantec's Enterprise Unit for $10.7 Billion in Software Push
Apple Offers Record 'Bounty' for iPhone Security Flaws, Offers Modified iPhone
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ With Up to 12GB of RAM Launched
  2. Vivo S1 4GB RAM Variant Now on Sale via Offline Retailers in India
  3. Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale Starts: All the Best Deals & Offers
  4. Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 Begins: All the Best Offers Right Now
  5. Revolt RV 400 AI-Enabled Electric Bike to Launch in India on August 28
  6. Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch Launched, Promises Longer Battery Life
  7. Apple Offers Record 'Bounty' to Researchers Who Find iPhone Security Flaws
  8. Realme 64-Megapixel Camera Phone to Launch in India Before Diwali
  9. Honor Band 5 Fitness Band With Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Price in India Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Dropbox Reports Slowest Paid User Growth Since IPO
  2. Uber Loses $5 Billion, Misses Wall Street Targets Despite Easing Price War
  3. Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Prequel Series Season 1 to Have 20 Episodes, Says Tom Shippey
  4. Samsung Galaxy A70S With Snapdragon 675 SoC Spotted on Geekbench, Tipped to Sport 64-Megapixel Camera
  5. Broadcom to Buy Symantec's Enterprise Unit for $10.7 Billion in Software Push
  6. Apple Offers Record 'Bounty' for iPhone Security Flaws, Offers Modified iPhone
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ With Up to 12GB of RAM Launched: Price, Specifications, and Features
  8. WhatsApp Yet to Fix Flaws That Allow Message Manipulation: Check Point
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Price in India Revealed, Sales Start August 23
  10. Vivo S1 4GB RAM Variant Now on Sale via Offline Retailers in India: Price, Launch Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.