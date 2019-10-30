Technology News
Apple Mobilising Suppliers to Unveil First 5G iPhone Models: Report

These will be the first 5G-enabled iPhone models from Apple.

By | Updated: 30 October 2019 15:34 IST
Apple is reportedly set bring OLED panels to 2020 iPhone models

  • Apple will offer 5G modem chip on 3 new iPhone models, Nikkei reports
  • The new chip is said to be designed by Qualcomm
  • Apple is rumoured to offer 2020 iPhone models with 120Hz display panels

Apple is mobilising suppliers to launch its first 5G iPhone range, the Nikkei Asian Review said on Wednesday.

"It will be the first time Apple introduces 5G iPhones. There will be three of them and the company has set an aggressive sales target," Nikkei quoted a source as saying. The three new iPhones will carry a 5G modem chip designed by Qualcomm, Nikkei added, citing four people familiar with the plan. Apple and Qualcomm did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Earlier this week, as per a report by Digitimes, Apple is looking to bring 120Hz display panels on next year's iPhone series. The 120Hz refresh rate display panel will provide an improved display experience, and 2020 iPhone models will also have OLED panels alongside to bring the best displays in the market.

Currently, Apple's ProMotion iPad Pro devices support 120Hz display although they sport an LCD panel. This will be the first time Apple brings 120Hz refresh rate displays to its iPhone lineup.

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is presently one of the few smartphones to support a 120Hz display refresh rate. While the 120Hz screen refresh rate will help smoothen the display experience, the ProMotion display tech used in the iPad Pro models are also claimed to have better responsiveness i.e., the display's ability to understand touch and gestures and translate them into on-screen motion. The 120Hz refresh rate will enable a smoother touchscreen experience, with scrolling and swiping feeling a lot more fluid.

All iPhone models till date have had 60Hz display refresh rate, so doubling up this number will prove to be significant. The 10.5-inch iPad Pro and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro launched in 2017 were the first Apple products to get 120Hz refresh rate.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, 5G iPhone, 2020 iPhone, Apple iPhone
