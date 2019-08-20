Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Mistakenly Unpatches Vulnerability in iOS 12.4, Lets Hackers Release Jailbreak for Up to Date iPhone Models: Report

Apple Mistakenly Unpatches Vulnerability in iOS 12.4, Lets Hackers Release Jailbreak for Up-to-Date iPhone Models: Report

A security researcher who goes by the name of "Pwn20wnd" has published a jailbreak for iOS 12.4.

By | Updated: 20 August 2019 10:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Mistakenly Unpatches Vulnerability in iOS 12.4, Lets Hackers Release Jailbreak for Up-to-Date iPhone Models: Report
Highlights
  • Security researchers have already exploited the vulnerability in iOS 12.4
  • They have released a public "jailbreak" on Github
  • All iPhones running iOS 12.4 can now be jailbroken

Apple has reportedly unpatched a bug in the latest iOS update 12.4 that it had fixed in the earlier iOS 12.3 update - leaving its most up-to-date iPhones vulnerable to hacking risk.

According to Motherboard, security researchers have already exploited the vulnerability in iOS 12.4 and released a public "jailbreak" on open-sourced software development platform GitHub - the first free public jailbreak for a fully-updated iPhone that's been released in years.

As a result of the mistake, all iPhones running iOS 12.4 can now be jailbroken and several iPhone users have already tweeted that they are successfully running the "jailbreak".

Jailbreaking an iPhone lets people customise their iOS devices and run unsupported apps.

Apple never allows unsupported apps on its iOS platform, which makes its devices extra secure.

The Cupertino-based tech giant was yet to respond to this.

Apple had fixed this flaw, found by a Google hacker, in the earlier iOS 12.3 version.

"Due to 12.4 being the latest version of iOS currently available and the only one which Apple allows upgrading to, for the next couple of days (till 12.4.1 comes out), all devices of this version are jail breakable and vulnerable to what is effectively a 100+ day exploit, a Jonathan Levin, a security researcher was quoted as saying.

A security researcher who goes by the name of "Pwn20wnd" has published a jailbreak for iOS 12.4.

"The exploits for the iPhone can sell for millions of dollars, which means that no one has been willing to release jailbreak code publicly because Apple will quickly patch it," said the report.

Security experts have warned to be careful what apps they download with this jailbreak.

Apple recently announced to pay up to $1 million to security researchers for finding flaws and vulnerabilities as part of its bug bounty programme.

The announcement was made by Ivan Krstic, Head of security engineering and architecture at Apple, during the annual Black Hat security conference in Las Vegas.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iOS 12.4
Redmi Note 8 Pro Live Images Leak, Triple Rear Cameras and Gradient Panel Tipped
Facebook Contractor Hikes Pay for Indian Content Reviewers
Apple Mistakenly Unpatches Vulnerability in iOS 12.4, Lets Hackers Release Jailbreak for Up-to-Date iPhone Models: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Redmi Note 8 to Feature Better Cameras and Larger Battery, Company Teases
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 Price in India Slashed
  4. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  5. Chinese Scientists Are at the Forefront of the Quantum Revolution
  6. Mi A3 Price in India Spotted on Amazon.in Just Ahead of Official Launch
  7. Chandrayaan-2 to Be Inserted Into Lunar Orbit Today: ISRO
  8. Ikea India Kicks Off Online Deliveries in Mumbai
  9. Redmi Note 8 Pro Leaks in Live Photos, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  10. Sacred Games Season 2: The Biggest Talking Points and Season 3 Concerns
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony to Buy Spider-Man Developer Insomniac Games
  2. Facebook Contractor Hikes Pay for Indian Content Reviewers
  3. Apple Mistakenly Unpatches Vulnerability in iOS 12.4, Lets Hackers Release Jailbreak for Up-to-Date iPhone Models: Report
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro Live Images Leak, Triple Rear Cameras and Gradient Panel Tipped
  5. Mi A3 Price in India Spotted on Amazon Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  6. Huawei Ban: US to Ease Sanctions for Another 90 Days
  7. Chandrayaan-2 Successfully Inserted Into Lunar Orbit: ISRO
  8. Facebook, Twitter Target Fake Accounts Undermining Hong Kong Protests
  9. Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications, and More
  10. Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro Price in India, Specifications, and More: Everything We Know So Far
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.