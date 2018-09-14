NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple May Stop Bundling Lightning-to-Headphone Adapter With Older iPhone Models: Barclays

, 14 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Apple May Stop Bundling Lightning-to-Headphone Adapter With Older iPhone Models: Barclays

Apple's older iPhones would no longer include lightning-to-headphone jack adapters, the company's website showed on Thursday, which according to Barclays would hurt audio chip supplier Cirrus Logic .

Shares of Cirrus, which makes analogue chips used in Apple devices, fell 3.8 percent to $39.46 (roughly Rs. 2,800). In fiscal 2018, Apple accounted for about 81 percent of Cirrus total sales.

Cirrus did not immediately respond to request for comment and Apple declined to comment.

Comparing the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 pages from last week to today, Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis wrote in a note he had found that Apple "will remove the dongle from its entire suite of phones."

"While CRUS did admit the dongle was out in current generations, it's an additional negative that they are also removing the dongle from the older products," Curtis said.

Apple introduced three new iPhones, including its largest-ever iPhone and a watch that detects heart problems on Wednesday.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone
The Predator Is Terrible at Being Funny, Funny When It's Terrible
Pixel 3 Range Teased on Google Store Ahead of October 9 Launch
Apple May Stop Bundling Lightning-to-Headphone Adapter With Older iPhone Models: Barclays
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Moto G5s
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus Moves to Ditch 3.5mm Headphone Jack on OnePlus 6T
  2. Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime Android Oreo Update Starts Rolling Out: Report
  3. MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Now Rolling Out for Redmi Y2
  4. iPhones Get Price Cuts in India Following September 12 iPhone XS Launch
  5. Oppo F9 to Go on Sale in India From Saturday
  6. iPhone XS vs iPhone XS Max vs iPhone XR
  7. Honor 7S Review
  8. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Launched, India Prices Announced
  9. Windows 10 Tests Warning Users When Installing Third-Party Browsers
  10. Not New iPhone - For Apple Design Chief, This Product Is Closest to Heart
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.