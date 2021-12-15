Technology News
Apple Makes Masks Mandatory at US Retail Stores as COVID-19 Cases Rise

COVID-19 infections are on the rise again, with the spread of the Omicron variant causing more worry for several major companies.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 December 2021 10:48 IST
Apple had scrapped its mask mandate for customers at more than 100 of the company's stores

  • COVID-19 infections are on the rise again, with spread of Omicron variant
  • Apple will require all customers, employees to wear masks at US stores
  • Apple will adjust health measures in store to support customer well-being

Apple will require all customers and employees to wear masks at its US retail stores, the iPhone maker said on Tuesday, as COVID-19 cases surge in the country.

Last month, Apple had scrapped its mask mandate for customers at more than 100 of the company's about 270 stores across the United States, according to Bloomberg News, as coronavirus cases declined.

"We regularly monitor conditions and we will adjust our health measures in stores to support the well-being of customers and employees," the company said on Tuesday.

COVID-19 infections are on the rise again, with the spread of the Omicron variant causing more worry for several major companies, prompting them to tighten their protocols.

JPMorgan Chase has instructed unvaccinated staff in Manhattan to work from home, according to a staff memo seen by Reuters, while investment bank Jefferies Financial Group has enforced remote working due to a spate of COVID-19 cases.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

