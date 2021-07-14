Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Launches MagSafe Battery Pack to Offer On the Go Wireless Charging on iPhone 12 Series

Apple Launches MagSafe Battery Pack to Offer On-the-Go Wireless Charging on iPhone 12 Series

Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack has debuted with a price tag of Rs. 10,900 in India ($99 in the US).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 July 2021 11:17 IST
Apple Launches MagSafe Battery Pack to Offer On-the-Go Wireless Charging on iPhone 12 Series

Photo Credit: Apple

MagSafe Battery Pack can be attached to the back of your iPhone to provide an additional battery life

Highlights
  • Apple has launched MagSafe Battery Pack for its latest iPhone family
  • MagSafe Battery Pack charges through a Lightning cable
  • Apple has claimed that the battery pack can deliver up to 15W charging

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack has been launched for the iPhone 12 series to provide on-the-go wireless charging on the latest iPhone models. The new offering comes over eight months after the debut of the iPhone 12 family that came with MagSafe support. As its name suggests, Apple MagSafe Battery Pack attaches magnetically to the back of the iPhone to provide an additional battery life. The battery pack is compatible with all the iPhone 12 models. This means that it can be used with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and even iPhone 12 mini.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack price in India, availability

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack carries a price tag of Rs. 10,900 in India ($99 in the US). It is currently available for orders in the US, with first deliveries starting July 19. The Apple India online store has also listed the battery pack to suggest that it would soon be available in the country as well.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack specifications, features

Apple has apparently been working on the MagSafe Battery Pack for some time. Unlike the battery cases meant for older iPhone models that had a Lightning connector for charging, the new battery pack carries magnets that are aligned to fit with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max to offer wireless charging while on-the-go. It starts charging the iPhone once attached — without requiring users to press a button to turn it on. Users can also plug a Lightning cable into the MagSafe Battery Pack to charge the pack alongside simultaneously passing the current to the attached iPhone.

Normally, the MagSafe Battery Pack is capable of providing up to 5W of power to your iPhone 12 model. Apple, however, recommends using a power adapter higher than a 20W one to get faster charging of up to 15W.

It is important to point out here that the MagSafe Battery Pack is not bundled with a power adapter and a Lightning cable. This simply means that you need to spend more on those; you can also use the ones you already have at your home.

The MagSafe Battery Pack will show an amber status light when it is charging. But once it's fully charged, the battery pack will briefly show a green status light. When attached to your iPhone, the MagSafe Battery Pack will also show its battery level and charging status from the Lock screen. Additionally, you can see the charging status in Today View or the Home Screen by adding the Batteries widget. Your iPhone, however, needs to run on at least iOS 14.7 (that was not available at the time of filing this story) for showing the charging status virtually on the screen.

Apple has not yet provided any details on how much additional battery life you would get from the MagSafe Battery Pack. But nonetheless, one of the images of the battery pack available on the Apple site shows that it has a 1,460mAh (7.62V, 11.13Wh) battery. This is enough to give plenty of extra usage hours on iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12.

In addition to the iPhone 12 models, the MagSafe Battery Pack may be able to charge accessories including AirPods if it has the same underlying technology that Apple has provided on its MagSafe wireless charger. The company has not provided any such details through its public channels, though.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 mini

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Light and convenient
  • Bad
  • Below-average battery life
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 mini review
Display 5.40-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Excellent display
  • Dolby Vision video recording
  • Snappy overall performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Heats up when gaming
  • Not differentiated much from iPhone 12
  • Not great value
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Immersive display
  • Very good battery life
  • Versatile cameras
  • Speedy performance
  • Bad
  • Can be uncomfortable to hold
  • Heats up when gaming
  • Very expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple MagSafe Battery Pack Price in India, Apple MagSafe Battery Pack Specifications, Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, MagSafe Battery Pack, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, Apple, MagSafe
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
US President Joe Biden Taps Ex-Pentagon Official Alan Estevez for Key China Tech Position
Apple Launches MagSafe Battery Pack to Offer On-the-Go Wireless Charging on iPhone 12 Series
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs Launched in India
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 Confirmed to Come With 6.43-Inch 90Hz AMOLED Display
  3. Loki Season 2 Is Officially Happening
  4. Loki Episode 6 Recap: Multiverse, and Marvel’s Next Big Villain?
  5. Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro Launching in India Today: All Details
  6. Redmi Note 10T 5G Tipped to Launch Under Rs. 15,000 in India
  7. Moto G60S Launch Expected Soon, Price, Specifications Leak
  8. Vivo Y72 5G Price in India Tipped Day Ahead of Launch
  9. Can You Guess What This Image Is? NASA Says It's Not a 'Potato'
  10. Poco F3 GT Colour Variants Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Begins Testing New FaceTime-Like Call Interface, Ability to Join Group Calls After They Start
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 Price in India Allegedly Leaked Ahead of July 22 Launch, Expected to Start at Rs. 31,999
  3. Zomato Kicks Off Rs. 9,375-Crore IPO, India’s Biggest This Year
  4. Realme X7 Pro Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update in India
  5. Loki Season 2 Officially Confirmed in Loki Episode 6 Post-Credits Scene
  6. Oppo Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G With Dimensity SoCs, 65W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Vivo Y72 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Facebook Allows Group Admins to Designate ‘Experts’ for Their Communities
  9. Virgin Galactic Acknowledges Richard Branson's Pre-Launch Bike Ride Never Happened
  10. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbech Listing, May Come With Dimensity 720 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com