  • Apple Likely to Launch 4 iPhone Models in 2020, With a Single LCD Display Model: J.P. Morgan

Apple Likely to Launch 4 iPhone Models in 2020, With a Single LCD Display Model: J.P. Morgan

A note by J. P. Morgan Chase predicts three OLED display iPhone models, and a single LCD display model.

By | Updated: 10 July 2019 19:22 IST
Apple is expected to launch four iPhone models and introduce significant specification upgrades in 2020, a report has said.

The Cupertino-based company is expected to launch three iPhones with OLED screens, with display sizes of 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch. The devices will also have 5G connectivity and advanced 3D sensing camera technology, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing a J. P. Morgan note.

The fourth iPhone is expected to feature an iPhone 8-like design and come without 5G connectivity or OLED panel, the report said.

The new lineup would help the company sell 195 million units in 2020, up from an estimated 180 million in 2019, the report quoted a J.P. Morgan Chase note as saying.

Apple will also have its own 5G modem ready by 2022-23 which should reduce the iPhone-maker's dependence on Qualcomm, it added.

It is also being speculated that the upcoming iPhone XR 2 is coming with Apple's A13 processor made with a second generation 7nm process that would increase battery performance, thus offering a longer battery life as compared to the iPhone XR.

Meanwhile, according to tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is planning to upgrade the camera resolution and setup in its 2019 lineup. The front camera would be upgraded from 7MP to 12MP, a triple-camera set-up would be installed in the 6.5-inch and 5.8-inch OLED iPhones, along with a new super-wide 12-megapixel lens.

