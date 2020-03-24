Technology News
Apple Lifts Purchase Limits on Its Products Outside China

Apple company last week imposed a purchase limits across several of its products.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 24 March 2020 16:24 IST
Apple Lifts Purchase Limits on Its Products Outside China

Photo Credit: Johannes Eisele/ AFP

Highlights
  • Apple has lifted purchase limits on its phones, tablets, and laptops
  • It last week imposed purchase limits across several of its products
  • iPhones were limited to two of each model per customer

Apple has lifted purchase limits on its phones, tablets and laptops for customers outside China, the media reported.

The company last week imposed purchase limits across several of its products, reports MacRumors.

The new MacBook Air and Mac mini were limited to five orders per customer, the new iPad Pro was limited to two 11-inch models per customer and two 12.9-inch models per customer, and iPhones were limited to two of each model per customer.

Meanwhile, some purchase limits have yet to be lifted in China.

The restrictions were imposed to better manage the demand-supply ratio following a slowdown in production due to factory shutdowns in China.

Additionally, Apple is still on course to launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display later this year.

A new supply chain report says that Apple will utilize mini LED in an iPad Pro and the source further claims that this is only the start of Apple adopting this display technology, as the company aims to increasingly deploy it over the next five years.

Comments

Apple, iPhone
Infinix Hot 9 With MediaTek Helio A25 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Comment
 
 

