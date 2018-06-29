NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Looking to Get in LG Display as Second Supplier for iPhone 2018 OLED Panels: Report

Apple Looking to Get in LG Display as Second Supplier for iPhone 2018 OLED Panels: Report

 
, 29 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Apple Looking to Get in LG Display as Second Supplier for iPhone 2018 OLED Panels: Report

Highlights

  • Samsung is currently the sole supplier for iPhone OLED panels
  • The move might end up reducing costs for Apple
  • Initially only about 2-4 million units are expected to be shipped

Rumours in the past have suggested that Apple is planning to launch three new iPhone variants as part of its annual refresh coming up in September 2018. Two of the models are expected to sport an OLED panel, while the cheapest of the lot might get an LCD display. As per a new report, Apple might soon bring in South Korean manufacturer LG Display to join Samsung in becoming the second supplier of OLED panels for the iPhone models coming in 2018. This move is suggestive of an attempt to decrease dependence on Samsung for the panels.

The $1,000 (roughly Rs. 68,500) base price tag of last year's iPhone X was ascertained in large part due to price hike in the OLED displays procured from Samsung. The Cupertino giant will be looking to change that by getting leverage with a new supplier, LG Display. A Bloomberg report suggests that LG Display will initially ship between 2 million to 4 million OLED units, but continue to ramp up production towards becoming the marquee supplier.

Both Apple and LG are expected to benefit significantly from the deal. Apple will be able to set a lower price for its iPhone 2018 models, considering it took a hit in overall sales for the iPhone X owing mostly due to its hefty price tag. LG will be able to get a slice of the pie after the iPhone 2018 variants expectedly ship millions of units.

Bloomberg states that LG Display would be supplying panels for one of the three iPhone variants to launch in 2018. Two layers of approval are required for collaboration, the first of which will be held around July. Back in February, Apple is believed to have been in talks with China's BOE Technology Group for a potential collaboration for iPhone OLED screens.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, LG Display, Samsung
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Starts Receiving Android Oreo-Based MIUI 9.5.14 Update: Report
LG Names Fourth-Gen Heir Koo Kwang-Mo as New CEO
Apple Looking to Get in LG Display as Second Supplier for iPhone 2018 OLED Panels: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. This 'Mobile Airbag' Design Can Protect Your Phone From Falls
  2. Best Smartphones Under Rs. 7,000
  3. Best Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000
  4. Airtel Rs. 649 Plan Now Offers 80 Percent More Data to Take on Jio
  5. Asphalt 9 for Android and iOS Could Be the Best Mobile Racing Game Yet
  6. OnePlus Promises 2 Years of Software Updates, 5G Phone Coming in 2019
  7. OnePlus 6 Sells 1 Million Units Within 22 Days of Launch
  8. Jio Oppo Monsoon Offer Gives User 'Up to Rs. 4,900' in Benefits
  9. WhatsApp Group Admins Can Now Decide Who Sends Messages
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Now Receiving Oreo-Based MIUI 9.5 Update: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.