Reports of Apple looking for other suppliers for OLED display panels have been doing the rounds a lot recently. A fresh report reiterates that Apple has roped in LG this time to produce OLED panels for this year's iPhone model, in order to reduce its dependency on Samsung. LG will produce 3 to 4 million OLED displays, and around 20 million LCD displays for Apple this year. LG will reportedly make displays for Apple's largest iPhone model, and the cheapest one as well.

DigiTimes reports that Apple has struck a deal with LG to make 3 to 4 million OLED displays this year. These displays are for the largest 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus variant, and it corroborates with previous reports. The large chunk of OLED displays will still be produced by Samsung, the report adds. Last year, Samsung was the sole supplier of OLED displays, and this year Apple was looking actively for a second supplier in order to reduce its dependency on the South Korean giant and reduce overall cost. Samsung is reported to be making 70 million OLED panels for the company this year.

LG is looking to ramp up production further in 2019 to be able to produce as much as 10 million OLED display units, the report states. LG is also making 20 million LCD display units of the rumoured 6.1-inch budget variant as well. The other company that Apple has reportedly roped in to produce LCD displays is Japan Display.

Apple is expected to launch three variants of the iPhone this year - one 6.1-inch LCD display variant, one 5.8-inch iPhone X successor, and one 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus variant which is touted to be the most premium of the lot. All of these new iPhone models are expected to be priced rather aggressively. The company is also working on bringing a triple camera setup at the rear with AR capabilities for its 2019 models. This year, it is looking to increase battery life, and introduce dual-SIM functionality.