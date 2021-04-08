Technology News
loading

Apple to Pay $3.4 Million Over Programmed iPhone Obsolescence in Chile

Apple is accused of having programmed a limited lifespan into some products to force users to replace their phones sooner than necessary.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 8 April 2021 10:49 IST
Apple to Pay $3.4 Million Over Programmed iPhone Obsolescence in Chile

Apple admitted iOS software was tweaked to slow performance of older iPhone models

Highlights
  • In Chile, some 150,000 users of the older iPhone models sued Apple
  • They claimed their iPhone started underperforming after software updates
  • An outcry forced Apple to upgrade its software

Apple has agreed to pay Chilean consumers $3.4 million (roughly Rs. 25 crores) in a lawsuit over programmed obsolescence of iPhone handsets, their lawyer said, the first such settlement in Latin America.

Apple is accused of having programmed a limited lifespan into some products to force users to replace their phones sooner than necessary, and has previously settled similar cases in the United States and Europe.

In Chile, some 150,000 users of the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, and SE sued the US company, claiming their smartphones started underperforming after software updates programmed by Apple before December 21, 2017.

The agreement provides for a registration period for affected clients, who will have to provide proof of their devices' reduced performance, a lawyer for the Odecu consumer body, Juan Sebastian Reyes, told a virtual press conference.

Each client stands to get maximum compensation of $50 (roughly Rs. 3,700), which is to be shared if there are more than one claim per serial number, as in the case of second-hand phones.

In December 2017, Apple admitted iOS software was tweaked to slow performance of older iPhone models whose battery life was deteriorating.

An outcry forced Apple to upgrade its software and offer steep discounts on battery replacements.

In March 2020, Apple agreed to pay up to $500 million (roughly Rs. 3,700 crores) to settle a class-action lawsuit over slowed iPhone devices in the United States, followed in November by another $113 million (roughly Rs. 840 crores) to settle litigation with more than 30 US states over the same issue.

The company has also settled a case with France's consumer watchdog for EUR 25 million (roughly Rs. 220 crores) for failing to tell iPhone users that software updates could slow older devices.

Italy, for its part, has fined Apple and Samsung EUR 10 million (roughly Rs. 90 crores) and EUR five million (roughly Rs. 40 crores) respectively for planned smartphone obsolescence.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone
Zoom Ban Idea Floated by Russian Lawmaker After It Halts Sales to State Bodies

Related Stories

Apple to Pay $3.4 Million Over Programmed iPhone Obsolescence in Chile
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia Smartphone Portfolio Gets Updated With 6 New Models
  2. JioFiber Offers 30 Days Extra Validity on All Annual Plans
  3. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Tops Forbes World’s Billionaires List Once Again
  4. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G Details Leaked
  5. Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition With AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU Launched
  6. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  7. Dell G15, Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptops, New Monitors Launched
  8. How to Get e-Pass for Travelling During Night Curfew in Delhi
  9. Acer Nitro 5 With Ryzen 5 5600H, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Launched
  10. Realme GT 5G Expected to Launch in India Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia C10, Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, Nokia X20 Phones Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21+ Available With Cashback of Rs. 5,000; Offers on Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra as Well
  3. Asus ROG Phone 5 First Sale in India on April 15 via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Spotted on NFC Certification Site, Hinting at Imminent Launch
  5. Samsung, Olympus Tipped to Collaborate for Next-Generation Flagship Galaxy Smartphone Cameras
  6. Tesla Said to Scout for Showroom Space in 3 Cities in India, Hires Executive for Lobbying
  7. Acer Nitro 5 With AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Launched in India
  8. MS Paint and Snipping Tool Can Now Be Updated via Microsoft Store
  9. India the Fastest Growing App Market in 2020, With Highest Growth in Education Vertical: Adjust Report
  10. Nokia G20 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Helio P35
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com