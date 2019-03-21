Apple Launches New Spring Season-Inspired Watch Bands and iPhone Cases

Soon after the launch of new hardware products such as the latest iPad mini and iPad Air, as well as the second-generation AirPods, Cupertino-based Apple has now launched a new series of accessories for existing products in its lineup. The Apple Watch series gets a new range of bands with colours and designs inspired by the Spring season, while the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max also get new protective cases in similar colour options. This includes a new ‘pink sand' colour option for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Smart Battery Cases.

The Apple Watch bands get the most new options, including sport bands, sport loops, Nike+ and Hermes colour editions. The colours for the sport bands and sport loops, priced at Rs. 3,900 each, include Delft Blue, Papaya, Spearmint, Cerulean and Lilac. The new colours for the Nike+ sport bands and sport loops include Black/Hyper Grape, Teal Tint/Tropical Twist, Spruce Fog/Vintage Lichen, and are also priced at Rs. 3,900.

The new premium modern buckle and leather loop bands include colour options of cornflower, sunset and lilac, and are priced at Rs. 12,900. The new colour options will go on sale in India later this month, and are already available to buy in the US via Apple's official online store.

Apple has also revealed new silicone and leather cases for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in a variety of colour options, including some that are similar to the ones for the Apple Watch range mentioned above. The new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max silicone cases in Delft Blue, Papaya, Spearmint are priced at Rs. 3,500 each. Leather case for both models in Lilac, Sunset, and Cornflower are Rs. 4,500 each, while the leather folios for iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in the same colours are priced at Rs. 9,900 and Rs. 11,900 respectively.

Finally, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max smart battery cases, which were previously only available in white and black, are now also in a new Pink Sand colour option priced at Rs. 11,900 each.

