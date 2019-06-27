Technology News
loading

Apple Reportedly Investing $100 Million in Japan Display

The Apple supplier had earlier lost investment from Taiwan’s TPK Holding.

By | Updated: 27 June 2019 17:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Reportedly Investing $100 Million in Japan Display

Japan Display is set to receive a $100 million (roughly Rs. 700 crores) investment from Apple, its biggest customer, the Asahi newspaper reported on Thursday, sending the screen maker's shares up as much as 32% in Tokyo.

Japan Display is facing a funding crunch due to Apple's recent shift away from liquid-crystal displays (LCD) and disappointing sales of the iPhone XR, the only LCD model in Apple's 2018 line-up. Apple accounts for 60% of Japan Display's revenue.

Representatives for Japan Display and Apple separately declined to comment on the report.

Japan Display had been pursuing a bailout deal with a Chinese-Taiwanese consortium, but the suitors delayed an up to JPY 80 billion ($741 million) investment in order to reassess the company's prospects.

Consortium members Harvest Group and Oasis Management Company set Thursday as the deadline to decide on its investment. Taiwanese screen maker TPK Holding and financial firm CGL Group dropped out of the process earlier this month.

A spokesman for the consortium declined to comment.

Japan Display's shares were up 18% at the close of morning trade in Tokyo, on track for their best day since May.

Japan Display was formed in 2012 by combining the liquid-crystal display businesses of Hitachi, Toshiba, and Sony in a government-brokered deal. It went public in March 2014, at which time it was worth over JPY 400 billion.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Japan Display, Apple
Realme 3 Diamond Red Colour Variant Leaked Ahead of Launch
Apple Reportedly Investing $100 Million in Japan Display
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Offers Free Netflix, Amazon Prime Subscriptions to Broadband Users
  2. Motorola One Vision Review
  3. Debris From India’s ASAT Missile Test Still in Earth’s Orbit: Astronomer
  4. Game of Thrones, Marvel Stars Join Netflix’s Dark Crystal Prequel Series
  5. Realme’s 64-Megapixel Camera Sample Shows a Lot of Promise
  6. LG W10, W30, W30 Pro Debut in India With 4,000mAh Battery, AI Cameras
  7. Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, Realme U1 Discounts and More Deals in Realme Sale
  8. OnePlus Opens Applications for OnePlus 7 Series Closed Beta Programme
  9. Oppo Unveils Under-Screen Selfie Camera: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Xiaomi Reveals Mi CC9 Dark Blue Planet Variant Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.