iPhone XR Successor May Ship in New Green and Lavender Purple Colour Options

Apple's iPhone XR will offer new colour options this year.

By | Updated: 15 May 2019 15:22 IST
iPhone XR's sequel is likely to ship in two new colour options this year

Apple launched the iPhone XR back in 2018 as a cheaper alternative to its flagship iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max phones. This year, Apple is expected to introduce a successor to last year's iPhone XR model. There were rumours earlier this week that the iPhone XR will ship in two new colours this year. Fresh leaks now seem to shed some more light on these new colours.

The iPhone XR (Review) currently comes in Black, Red, White, Yellow, Blue, and Coral. Apple might replace the last two colour options with Green and Lavender Purple in 2019, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Last week's reports had indicated similar new colour variants for the iPhone XR. Gurman had tweeted images of a few pieces of broken glass which are supposedly material for the iPhone XR (2019) back panel.

 

 

Earlier, Apple had offered multiple colour options with its iPhone 5c model which followed a similar low-price entry-level strategy as the iPhone XR. Meanwhile, the premium iPhone models are only offered in three basic colours.

Apple is expected to launch a successor to the iPhone XR with a dual camera setup at the rear. The current generation iPhone XR model comes with a single primary camera at the back. The iPhone XR successor is also likely to carry the same design as the current generation model.

Gurman had also tweeted alleged case mouldings for this year's iPhone models, indicating the presence of three cameras at the back for both iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successors.

The iPhone XR had recently received a price cut in India and is currently retailing at just under Rs. 60,000. The next-generation iPhone XR model will include a new chipset, ideally the same as the new iPhone 11 models. Apple might continue with the same LCD display with the new model.

Apple is expected to launch the next-generation iPhone XR model along with upgraded versions of its flagship phones sometime around September this year.

