Technology News
loading

Apple-Accusing Lawsuit Over iPhone Water Resistance Claims Dismissed by US Judge

The judge also found no proof of fraud, citing a lack of evidence that Apple intended to overstate its water resistance claims.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 February 2022 12:07 IST
Apple-Accusing Lawsuit Over iPhone Water Resistance Claims Dismissed by US Judge

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple advertisements had made various claims about the iPhone’s resistance to water damage

Highlights
  • Plaintiffs claim Apple false advertising let it charge twice the price
  • iPhone handsets accounted for $71.6 billion (roughly Rs. 5,35,955 crore)
  • Neither Apple nor its lawyers responded about the lawsuit

A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing Apple Inc of misleading consumers about how resistant its iPhone handsets are to water exposure.

Apple's advertisements had made various claims about the iPhone's resistance to damage when submerged or otherwise exposed to water, including that some models could survive depths of 4 metres (13.1 feet) for 30 minutes.

The named plaintiffs, two from New York and one from South Carolina, claimed that Apple's "false and misleading" misrepresentations let the company charge twice as much for iPhone models than the cost of "average smartphones."

US District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan said the plaintiffs plausibly alleged that Apple's ads could mislead consumers, but did not show their iPhone units were damaged by "liquid contact" Apple promised they could withstand.

The judge also found no proof of fraud, citing a lack of evidence that Apple intended to overstate its water resistance claims, or that the plaintiffs relied on fraudulent marketing statements when buying their iPhone handsets.

Spencer Sheehan, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said his clients are disappointed with the decision, and no decision has been made whether to appeal.

Neither Apple nor lawyers for the Cupertino, California-based company immediately responded to requests for comment.

In the quarter ended December 25, 2021, iPhone handsets accounted for $71.6 billion (roughly Rs. 5,35,955 crore), or 58 percent, of Apple's $123.9 billion (roughly Rs. 9,27,441 crore) of net sales.

The case is Smith et al v Apple Inc, US District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 21-03657.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, Apple iPhone
Facebook Faces Lawsuit Over Crypto Scam Ads From Australian Mining Billionaire Andrew Forrest
WhatsApp Desktop Users May Soon Be Able to Request for Report on Account Information It Collected

Related Stories

Apple-Accusing Lawsuit Over iPhone Water Resistance Claims Dismissed by US Judge
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MIUI 13 With System Upgrades Coming to Xiaomi Phones in India Starting Q1
  2. Netflix Renews Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein for Season 2
  3. Realme 9 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on February 16
  4. Chinese Man Creates World’s Largest Power Bank With 27,000,000mAh Capacity
  5. MSI Gaming Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core H Series Processors Now in India
  6. Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) Premium Laptop Debuts in India
  7. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Details Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy A53 Alleged Certification Listings Suggest What to Expect
  10. Xiaomi 12 mini Could Rival iPhone 13 mini, Renders Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Xstream Premium Pack With Access to Multiple OTT Platforms Revised, Now Starts at Rs. 149 per Month
  2. Airtel Xstream Premium Pack With Access to Multiple OTT Platforms Revised, Now Starts at Rs. 149 per Month
  3. Spotify COVID-19 Misinformation Row: Roxane Gay Removes Her Podcast From the Platform
  4. Nokia Confident About Future as It Post Strong Profit After ‘Transformational’ 2021
  5. Twitter Articles Feature Reportedly in the Works, Could Offer Support for Longer Posts
  6. Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 (EAX20), Nighthawk AX6000 (EAX80) Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Extenders Launched in India
  7. Nintendo Switch Sales Top 100 Million, Surpassing Wii’s Lifetime Figure
  8. Israel Upholds Use of Surveillance Technology on Protesters’ Smartphones
  9. T-Series Enters OTT Space; Teams Up With Aanand L. Rai, Anubhav Sinha, Nikkhil Advani for Web Series
  10. NASA to Retire International Space Station in January 2031, Lays Out Plans for Final Years
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.