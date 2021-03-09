Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Produced Most Smartphones in Q4 2020, Samsung Expected Stay on Top Throughout 2021: TrendForce

Apple Produced Most Smartphones in Q4 2020, Samsung Expected Stay on Top Throughout 2021: TrendForce

iPhone 12 accounted for about 90 percent of the total iPhone production in Q4 2020.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 March 2021 15:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Produced Most Smartphones in Q4 2020, Samsung Expected Stay on Top Throughout 2021: TrendForce

Apple is expected to produce 54 million iPhone units in Q1 2021

Highlights
  • Global smartphone production is estimated to reach 342 million units
  • Apple had highest iPhone production volume in Q4 2020
  • Samsung could have the highest production volume throughout 2021

Apple ranked first in terms of smartphone production volume for the fourth quarter of 2020, the latest analysis by a market research firm TrendForce shows. Overall, the global smartphone production is estimated to grow 25 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the first quarter of 2021 but decline six percent compared to the previous quarter (Q4 2020). The analysis states Apple produced 77.6 million iPhone units in Q4 2020 and overtook Samsung that produced the most smartphones in Q3 2020. However, Samsung is expected to take back the crown in Q1 2021 and stay on top for the entire year.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, global sales for high-end smartphone models declined in 2020 but Apple still managed to capture the largest market share in terms of production volume. Compared to Q3 2020, the analysis by TrendForce shows Apple produced 77.6 million units of iPhones in Q4 2020, marking an 85 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase. This put the Cupertino-based company in the lead ahead of Samsung that could manage 67 million units in the last quarter of 2020. This marked a 14 percent decline compared to Q3 2020.

TrendForce states that the new iPhone 12 series that accounted for about 90 percent of the iPhone production in Q4 2020 gave stiff competition to Samsung, causing it to lose its lead. Apple led Q4 2020 with 21.3 percent market share when it comes to total production volume, Samsung captured 18.4 percent, Oppo had 13.7 percent, Xiaomi had 12.9 percent, Huawei had 9.5 percent, and Vivo came in last with 8.7 percent. Interestingly, with its quarterly production volume of 34.5 million smartphone units in Q4 2020, Huawei managed to diminish the impact of sanctions put in place by the Department of Commerce. Though, its production for Q4 2020 was down 21 percent compared to Q3 2020.

The production numbers and high sales of the iPhone 12 models indicate there was a growth in the market and the TrendForce production estimates give an idea of the demand, and proportionally the sales of the devices.

Coming to estimates for the first quarter of 2021, the firm states smartphone production is expected to reach 342 million units which would be a 25 percent YoY increase. Compared to Q3 2020, it would be a drop of six percent that is quite low compared to the trend of 20 percent decline coming to Q1 from Q4 of a previous year. Estimates show that Apple may produce 54 million iPhone units in Q1 2021 out of which 80 percent would be iPhone 12 models.

Samsung, on the other hand, is expected to stay on top for 2021 and will likely produce around 62 million units in the first quarter of this year. Overall, for 2021, TrendForce estimates the total smartphone production volume to reach 1.36 billion units, seeing a nine percent YoY increase.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 12, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Huawei, TrendForce
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Mars on Earth: Turkish Lake May Hold Clues to Ancient Life on the Red Planet
TRAI Delays SMS Regulations Owing to OTP Issues Faced by Telecom Users

Related Stories

Apple Produced Most Smartphones in Q4 2020, Samsung Expected Stay on Top Throughout 2021: TrendForce
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTP Troubles? Here's Why You May Not Be Receiving SMS Messages Today
  2. Jio Introduces Super Value, More Categories for Prepaid Plans
  3. Apple Spring Event Tipped for March 23, New iPad Pro, AirPods 3 Expected
  4. Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 Launch Event Tipped for March 17
  5. OnePlus 9 Pro Official Back Panel Design Teased, OnePlus 9 Specifications Leak
  6. Boat Flash Watch With SpO2 Monitoring, 10 Sports Modes Launched in India
  7. Poco X3 Pro Price, Specifications, and Colour Options Surface Ahead of Launch
  8. Asus TUF Dash F15 With 11th-Gen Intel Processors Launched in India
  9. Moto G30, Moto G10 Power With Quad Rear Cameras Debut in India
  10. Dell G15 Gaming Laptop Refreshed With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 GPU
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI Delays SMS Regulations Owing to OTP Issues Faced by Telecom Users
  2. Apple Produced Most Smartphones in Q4 2020, Samsung Expected Stay on Top Throughout 2021: TrendForce
  3. Mars on Earth: Turkish Lake May Hold Clues to Ancient Life on the Red Planet
  4. Google Fit Heart Rate, Respiratory Rate Measurement Features Rolling Out for Pixel Phone Users: How to Use
  5. Asus TUF Dash F15 Gaming Laptop With 11th-Gen Intel Processors, Up to 240Hz Display Launched in India
  6. Apple Spring Event Could Take Place on March 23, AirTags, iPad Pro 2021, AirPods 3, New Apple TV Expected
  7. OnePlus 9 Pro Official Back Panel Design Teased, OnePlus 9 Key Specifications Surface Ahead of Launch
  8. Google Search Adds Full Coverage Feature to Provide More Context to News Stories
  9. OK Computer: Disney+ Hotstar Unveils Trailer, Release Date for Anand Gandhi’s Sci-Fi Comedy Series
  10. Dell G15 Gaming Laptop With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 GPU, 360Hz Display Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com