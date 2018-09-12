NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple to Live Stream iPhone Launch Event on Twitter for the First Time

, 12 September 2018
Apple has expanded the ability to watch the iPhone launch event to Twitter now.

Highlights

  • Apple's iPhone event will be live streamed on Twitter as well
  • Apple revealed it via a promotional tweet
  • The event will start at 10.30pm IST (10am Pacific time)

Apple has been live streaming its iPhone announcements for years, but the company has always kept the events restricted to Apple devices, though in recent years it opened it to the Microsoft Edge browser. However, if you do not use either of them, you will still be able to watch the live stream of Apple launching this year's lineup of iPhone models. Today, Apple will also be streaming the iPhone announcement on Twitter. This move by Apple is its second major expansion in terms of streaming options in recent times. Since September last, the company has been offering live streaming of its keynote sessions across all the major Web browsers such as Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome in addition to Safari and Microsoft Edge.

As confirmed in a tweet by Apple, the company will be running the iPhone launch event live stream via its Twitter account. In the latest tweet, Apple has asked Twitters users to "Join us on September 12 at 10 AM PDT to watch the #AppleEvent live on Twitter" Also, if you like the post, you will be sent updates about all the announcements. Based on the words used in the tweet, it is quite clear that the iPhone launch event stream will be live on Twitter itself, instead of Apple linking users to its own stream page. Apple has also confirmed the development to folks at TechCrunch.

Apple's relationship with the social media platform has been unusual, considering the fact that there are no tweets by the handle. It, however, runs paid ads so that users can't actually see anything on the profile page. This is possible with Twitter's 'Promoted Only' ad product, which enables businesses to only broadcast a tweet to users targeted in an ad campaign.

Notably, Apple is set to host its annual iPhone event today at the Steve Jobs Theater. The company is expected to launch three iPhone models this year, alongside the Apple Watch Series 4 smartwatch. It may also announce new iPad Pro (2018) models, new AirPods, and maybe launch a new lower-priced MacBook as well. The event is set to begin at 10.30pm IST (10am Pacific time). Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming iPhone launch event.

New iPhones may well be amazing but will Apple follow a new strategy in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: iPhone, Apple, Twitter
