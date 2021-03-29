Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Releases iOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.2, and watchOS 7.3.3 Update to Fix Actively Exploited Security Flaw

Apple Releases iOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.2, and watchOS 7.3.3 Update to Fix Actively Exploited Security Flaw

Apple also released a patch update to iOS 12, version 12.5.2, for older devices.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 29 March 2021 16:25 IST
Apple Releases iOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.2, and watchOS 7.3.3 Update to Fix Actively Exploited Security Flaw

The last major update from Apple for iPhone and iPad models was iOS 14.4 released in January this year

Highlights
  • Apple has detected a security vulnerability in WebKit
  • All eligible users are advised by Apple to install the security patches
  • The updates have been widely rolled out

Apple has released iOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.2, and watchOS 7.3.3 patch updates to fix a vulnerability in its latest devices. The updates fix a security flaw in WebKit, the browser engine developed by Apple and used in its Safari Web browser, which is also mandated for use in all third party browsers on iOS. Apple said that the WebKit flaw may have been exploited. The Cupertino-based company has also released iOS 12.5.2 and iPadOS 12.5.2 to patch the WebKit security issue in older iPhone and iPad models running on iOS 12. Apple had released iOS 14.4, iPadOS 14.4, and watchOS 7.3 feature update in January. A new major update for the latest iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch models is due later this year.

Apple has said that it has detected a bug in WebKit that could allow a malignant website to perform activate random cross-site scripting. The tech giant said that it was “aware of a report that this bug was getting exploited”. The current updates for are only a security fix and do not include any new features.

The iOS 14.4.2 update applies to iPhone 6s and later. The iPadOS 14.2.2 is for iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation). The iOS and iPadOS 12.5.2 patch is applicable for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation). The watchOS 7.3.3 fixes the security issue for Apple Watch Series 3 and later. In case you haven't received a notification on your compatible Apple devices, you can go to Settings > Software Update and tap on Install Now.

Apple is currently in the process of beta testing iOS and iPadOS 14.5, which is expected to reach users by April. iOS 14.5 will hit the market with feature enhancements including the ability to unlock iPhone using Apple Watch when you are wearing a face mask. It will also introduce the controversial App Tracking Transparency feature, a new permissions dialogue box that apps would be required to show before sharing user information with third-parties.

The last major update from Apple for its iPhone and iPad models was iOS 14.4 released in January this year. It brings a list of new features and improvements including a feature that notifies iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max users when their camera is unable to be verified as a genuine Apple camera. The update also fixed a problem with the default keyboard that caused a delay in typing and showing word suggestions on some devices.

The WatchOS 7.3 update for Apple Watch brings the Unity watch face, which is inspired by the colours of the Pan-African Flag. The update also brings Time to Walk for Apple Fitness+ subscribers and expands the ECG app for the Apple Watch Series 4 and later to Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, and Thailand.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 mini

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Light and convenient
  • Bad
  • Below-average battery life
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 mini review
Display 5.40-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Excellent display
  • Dolby Vision video recording
  • Snappy overall performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Heats up when gaming
  • Not differentiated much from iPhone 12
  • Not great value
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Immersive display
  • Very good battery life
  • Versatile cameras
  • Speedy performance
  • Bad
  • Can be uncomfortable to hold
  • Heats up when gaming
  • Very expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iOS, iPadOS, iPhone, iPad, watchOS, WebKit
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in ...More
Apple Watch Could Get a Rugged Model for Extreme Sports: Report

Related Stories

Apple Releases iOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.2, and watchOS 7.3.3 Update to Fix Actively Exploited Security Flaw
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. German Trade Union Calls for 4-Day Strike at Amazon Sites Ahead of Easter
  2. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Galaxy A42 5G Could Launch in India Soon
  3. Apple Could Launch a New Rugged Watch Aimed at Athletes: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G to Launch in India on March 30
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  7. Apple Releases iOS, iPadOS 14.4.2 to Patch Security Flaw in iPhones, iPads
  8. Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 With Snapdragon SoCs Launched in India
  9. iPhone 11 Gets Holi Discount, Available at Effective Price of Rs. 41,900
  10. The Best Way to Watch Justice League Snyder Cut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Releases iOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.2, and watchOS 7.3.3 Update to Fix Actively Exploited Security Flaw
  2. Apple Watch Could Get a Rugged Model for Extreme Sports: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G India Launch Confirmed for March 30
  4. Facebook, Google Plan New Undersea Cables to Connect Singapore, Indonesia, and North America
  5. Facebook Blocks Instagram Accounts Over Complaints of Racial Abuse from Welsh Footballers Rabbi Matondo, Ben Cabango
  6. German Trade Union Calls for 4-Day Strike at Amazon Sites Ahead of Easter
  7. Venezuela Calls Facebook Suspension of President Nicolas Maduro 'Digital Totalitarianism'
  8. Happy Holi 2021 Stickers: How to Find, Add, and Share Holi Stickers on WhatsApp
  9. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Galaxy A42 5G Alleged BIS Listing Hints at Imminent India Launch
  10. Redmi Note 10 5G May Soon Launch in China, Alleged TENAA Listing Suggests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com