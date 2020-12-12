Technology News
Apple iPhone Users on iOS 14 Report Problems With Receiving Texts, WhatsApp Notifications

The bug is also impacting voice call alerts for some users.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 December 2020 16:52 IST
The issues were initially noticed on the iPhone 12 series

Highlights
  • Affected users have reported problems on Apple Community forums
  • iOS 14 and later versions seem to be impacted
  • The workarounds mentioned on forums not useful for all users

iPhone users on iOS 14 or later are complaining about not getting notifications for texts, iMessages, and even WhatsApp messages in some cases. The problem doesn't seem to be with a single application or a particular generation of iPhone models. Complaints posted by the affected users on online platforms, including on the Apple Community forums, suggest that the notification issues are impacting almost all iPhone models compatible with iOS 14.

Several users have complained on Apple Community forums that they aren't getting notifications for new text messages and iMessages after updating their iPhones to iOS 14. The issue doesn't seem to be affecting the delivery of new messages, but only notifications. Both pop-up notifications and the red badge that keeps a count of the unread messages seem to be failing for some users, reported The Verge.

The glitch is apparently not just limited to text messages or iMessages as some users are not even getting notifications for third-party apps including WhatsApp and Signal. In a few cases, it is even affecting voice call alerts.

“I am now missing calls and notifications from other apps as well,” one of the affected users wrote on Apple Community forums.

The thread on the notification problems, only started in September, was now at 43 pages at the time of filing this story. Some users have also provided workarounds, such as turning off Messages on a connected Mac or force closing the Messages app. However, it appears that these workarounds aren't useful for many affected users.

In addition to the complaints on the Apple Community forums, some users have also taken to Twitter to inform Apple about the problems.

 

MacRumors last month reported about the notification issues increasingly impacting iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. However, considering the fresh complaints raised by several users on different platforms, the issues doesn't seem to be limited to the iPhone 12 series.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Apple for a clarification on the bug and will update this space when the company responds.

Apple brought iOS 14.2 — and iOS 14.2.1 for the iPhone 12 series — last month. But the update does not seem to have fixed the reported notification problems. In fact, the last iOS update caused battery drain issues for some iPhone users.

Apple could bring a fix to these problems with the iOS 14.3, which is likely to debut in the coming days.

Will iPhone 12 mini become the affordable iPhone we've been waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: iOS 14, iOS 14.0.1, iOS 14.2, iPhone 12, iPhone, Apple iPhone, Apple
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Violence Reported at iPhone Manufacturing Plant in Karnataka Run by Wistron Corporation, Allegedly Over Salary Issues

