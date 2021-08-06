Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Says Will Implement System That Will Check iPhone Handsets for Images of Child Sexual Abuse

Apple Says Will Implement System That Will Check iPhone Handsets for Images of Child Sexual Abuse

Apple says the detection of child abuse image uploads sufficient to guard against false positives will trigger a human review.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 August 2021 09:18 IST
Apple Says Will Implement System That Will Check iPhone Handsets for Images of Child Sexual Abuse

Apple's new system seeks to address requests from law enforcement to help stem child sexual abuse

Highlights
  • The system could open the door to monitoring of political speech
  • Apple has implemented that database using a technology called NeuralHash
  • iPhone will create a hash of the image to be uploaded

Apple on Thursday said it will implement a system that checks photos on iPhone devices in the United States before they are uploaded to its iCloud storage services to ensure the upload does not match known images of child sexual abuse.

Detection of child abuse image uploads sufficient to guard against false positives will trigger a human review of and report of the user to law enforcement, Apple said. It said the system is designed to reduce false positives to one in one trillion.

Apple's new system seeks to address requests from law enforcement to help stem child sexual abuse while also respecting privacy and security practices that are a core tenet of the company's brand. But some privacy advocates said the system could open the door to monitoring of political speech or other content on iPhone handsets.

Most other major technology providers - including Alphabet's Google, Facebook, and Microsoft - are already checking images against a database of known child sexual abuse imagery.

"With so many people using Apple products, these new safety measures have lifesaving potential for children who are being enticed online and whose horrific images are being circulated in child sexual abuse material," John Clark, chief executive of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, said in a statement. "The reality is that privacy and child protection can co-exist."

Here is how Apple's system works. Law enforcement officials maintain a database of known child sexual abuse images and translate those images into "hashes" - numerical codes that positively identify the image but cannot be used to reconstruct them.

Apple has implemented that database using a technology called "NeuralHash", designed to also catch edited images similar to the originals. That database will be stored on iPhone gadgets.

When a user uploads an image to Apple's iCloud storage service, the iPhone will create a hash of the image to be uploaded and compare it against the database.

Photos stored only on the phone are not checked, Apple said, and human review before reporting an account to law enforcement is meant to ensure any matches are genuine before suspending an account.

Apple said users who feel their account was improperly suspended can appeal to have it reinstated.

The Financial Times earlier reported some aspects of the programme.

One feature that sets Apple's system apart is that it checks photos stored on phones before they are uploaded, rather than checking the photos after they arrive on the company's servers.

On Twitter, some privacy and security experts expressed concerns the system could eventually be expanded to scan phones more generally for prohibited content or political speech.

Apple has "sent a very clear signal. In their (very influential) opinion, it is safe to build systems that scan users' phones for prohibited content," Matthew Green, a security researcher at Johns Hopkins University, warned.

"This will break the dam — governments will demand it from everyone."

Other privacy researchers such as India McKinney and Erica Portnoy of the Electronic Frontier Foundation wrote in a blog post that it may be impossible for outside researchers to double check whether Apple keeps its promises to check only a small set of on-device content.

The move is "a shocking about-face for users who have relied on the company's leadership in privacy and security," the pair wrote.

"At the end of the day, even a thoroughly documented, carefully thought-out, and narrowly-scoped backdoor is still a backdoor," McKinney and Portnoy wrote.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, iCloud
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021: Best Deals and Discounts on Mobile Accessories

Related Stories

Apple Says Will Implement System That Will Check iPhone Handsets for Images of Child Sexual Abuse
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  3. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Launching in India on August 18
  4. Soundcore R100 TWS Earbuds With 10mm Graphene Drivers Launched in India
  5. Realme 8i, Realme 8s Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  6. Blaupunkt 50-inch CyberSound Ultra-HD Android TV Launched in India
  7. HP Pavilion Aero 13 Laptop With AMD Ryzen Processors Launched in India
  8. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  9. Samsung Galaxy F62 Price in India Cut by Rs. 6,000 for Limited Period
  10. Boeing Astronaut Capsule Test Flight Delayed After Last-Minute Snag
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Says Will Implement System That Will Check iPhone Handsets for Images of Child Sexual Abuse
  2. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Starts Receiving Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update in India
  3. OnePlus 9 Pro Matte White Colour Finish Teased by COO Liu Fengshuo
  4. Realme Has Become Fastest Brand to Ship 100 Million Smartphones Globally: Strategy Analytics
  5. Apple May Soon Bring a Tool to Scan Your iPhone Photos for Child Abuse Content
  6. Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist Smartwatch, Noise Buds VS103 TWS Earbuds Launched in India
  7. Pixel 6 Pro Will Be Expensive, Pixel 6 Positioned in the Premium Segment: Google’s Rick Osterloh
  8. Blaupunkt 50-inch CyberSound Ultra-HD Android TV With Dolby Digital Plus Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Nintendo Switch Sales Slump, 4.45 Million Units Sold Last Quarter
  10. Honor Play 5T Pro With 64-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com