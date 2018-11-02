NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • 2019 iPhone Models to Get Face ID Upgrades, Next Gen iPad Models Arriving in Q4 2019: Ming Chi Kuo

2019 iPhone Models to Get Face ID Upgrades, Next-Gen iPad Models Arriving in Q4 2019: Ming-Chi Kuo

, 02 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
2019 iPhone Models to Get Face ID Upgrades, Next-Gen iPad Models Arriving in Q4 2019: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple introduced new iPad Pro 2018 models few days ago

Highlights

  • Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that next-gen iPhones will come with improved Face
  • Upgrade will reduce Face Unlock failures
  • Next-gen iPads to arrive in Q4 2019 or Q1 2020

Now that both the Apple hardware events are done and dusted with, and the new iPhone, MacBook, and iPad launches for this year are over, predictions for the next year haven't taken much time to start coming in. A new investor note by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that the next year iPhone models will come with improved Face ID, and that the next-gen iPad models will be released either in Q2 2019 or Q1 2020.

Talking about the upgraded Face ID experience, Kuo states that Apple will improve it by increasing the power of the flood illuminator to enable reduction in interference from different kinds of environmental lightning. He says that Face ID vendors like IQE, Lumentum, and Win Semi will benefit from these advancements, and the improved Face ID will reduce the number of failed Face Unlocks as well.

Talking about iPad models, Kuo states that the next iPad releases will be in Q4 2019 or Q1 2020. The new iPad could integrate Apple's new 3D modelling tech "Time of Fly" (ToF) in the camera, and this tech will then be introduced in the iPhones in 2020, after introducing it in the iPads first. Similarly, the TrueDepth IR features will also be coming to iPads first, and iPhones later. These new camera features should improve portrait photography by a huge margin in iPhones and iPads. Kuo's latest investor note was obtained by 9to5Mac.

At its recent New York event, Apple launched the new iPad Pro 2018 models. It comes in two sizes - 11-inch and 12.9-inch - and comes with upgrades like a sleeker design, thinner bezels, no home button, support for Face ID technology with Animoji/ Memoji, a faster Apple A12X Bionic chip, a USB Type-C port instead of the proprietary Lightning port, and a 7-core Apple graphics chip. In India, the 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs. 71,900, while the bigger model will retail starting at Rs. 89,900. Apple has said it will launch the tablets in the country "later this year".

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPads, iPhones
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Samsung Galaxy S10 May Ditch Iris Scanner to Maximise Screen Real-Estate: Report
Huawei Mate 20 Series Leads AnTuTu's List of Top Performing Android Phones of October 2018
2019 iPhone Models to Get Face ID Upgrades, Next-Gen iPad Models Arriving in Q4 2019: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Vivo Y93 With 6.2-Inch Display, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 439 SoC Launched
  2. How to Download and Send WhatsApp Stickers
  3. Poco F1, ZenFone Max Pro M1 Get Discounts in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale
  4. Lenovo Z5 Pro With Slider Design, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched
  5. How to Set Up Jio eSIM on iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR
  6. Poco F1 Starts Receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Update in India
  7. Honor Magic 2 With Triple Rear Camera Setup, Front Camera Slider Launched
  8. Oppo F9 Pro 128GB Storage Variant Now Available in India
  9. Nokia 6.1 Plus Android 9.0 Pie Update Now Rolling Out
  10. Vivo V9 Pro Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.