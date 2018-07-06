NDTV Gadgets360.com

iPhone 8 Bestselling Smartphone in May, Samsung Galaxy S9+ Close Behind: Counterpoint

 
, 06 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 8 Bestselling Smartphone in May, Samsung Galaxy S9+ Close Behind: Counterpoint

Photo Credit: Counterpoint Research

Highlights

  • iPhone 8 manages to rake 2.4 percent of market share
  • Samsung Galaxy S9+ comes in close 2nd with same market share percentage
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 slides down to the sixth spot in May

The lead that Samsung gained in the month of April in smartphone sales figures didn't last long. Now, Apple has again snatched the top spot with the iPhone 8 being the global top selling smartphone for the month of May 2018. However, it managed to win by a very thin margin, with the Samsung Galaxy S9+ coming in a close second. Both the smartphones accounted for 2.4 percent of global smartphone sales market share each. To recall, iPhone 8 was at the fifth spot in the month of April.

The new figures released by Counterpoint Research for the month of May make Apple the winner once again, albeit by a very thin margin. iPhone X stays at the third spot, just like April figures, grabbing 2.3 percent of market share. The report states that Apple regained the top spot in the global bestselling smartphone list due to strong promotions running up to the football World Cup accelerating sales in Europe, and steady sales in the US postpaid channels.

Samsung Galaxy S9 went down from the second spot in the month of April, to the sixth spot in the month of May with a market share of 2.1 percent. This was because sales were slightly weak month-over-month in Europe.

Xiaomi's Redmi 5A gained momentum, mostly because of its good performance in India. The device managed to grab the fourth spot with 2.2 percent market share, compared to 1.5 percent market share in the month of April. To make its presence more prominent in India, Xiaomi is planning to shift tactics from its online-only policy, and is expanding its offline presence with the new Mi Home and Mi Preferred Partner Retail in India. The contribution from offline sales increased from 30 percent in April to 35 percent in May 2018 in India.

Huawei's P20 Lite also made it to the list with 1.4 percent market share, however the entire P20 series combined (P20, P20 Pro, and P20 Lite) were among the top sellers with a 2.6 percent global market share. This share mainly is contributed by its performance in the home market and in India. The other phones that made it to the top ten were the Vivo X21 with its in-display fingerprint scanner and the Oppo A83, thanks to its brand promotions and price cuts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Samsung, Counterpoint Research
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Asphalt 9: Legends Available for Pre-Registration on Google Play With Rewards
iPhone 8 Bestselling Smartphone in May, Samsung Galaxy S9+ Close Behind: Counterpoint
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. After Jio Phone Announcement, Nokia 8810 4G Teased to Get WhatsApp Support
  2. Jio Phone 2, Jio GigaFiber, and Other Announcements at Reliance AGM 2018
  3. OnePlus 6 Available With Rs. 2,000 Discount on Amazon India
  4. Jio GigaFiber Announced for 1,100 Cities, Registrations Begin August 15
  5. Jio Phone 2 vs Jio Phone
  6. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sale Today at 12pm
  7. Samsung Galaxy A6+ Price in India Slashed
  8. Dell Launches New Range of Gaming Notebooks, AiO in India
  9. Xiaomi Mi A2 Live Image Leak Tips Snapdragon 660 SoC, Android 8.1 Oreo OS
  10. Xiaomi Mi A2's First Alleged Rear Camera Sample Leaked
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.