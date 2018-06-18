Apple has launched zero down payment and low interest EMI schemes for certain variants in its iPhone lineup in India, available at offline retailers. The iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X will be part of this offer that is valid only for the 18-month EMI plans. The offer is applicable across credit cards issued by several private and PSU banks in India. The offer can also be availed with an EMI plan through debit cards issued by HDFC Bank, and consumer loans from Capital First, HDB Financial Services, and HDFC Bank. The scheme is valid for purchases made between June 15 and September 30, 2018. A 5 percent additional cashback is also valid for select credit and debit cards.

Credit cards issued by American Express, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Citibank, HDFC Bank, HSBC Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, J&K Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, and Yes Bank will be eligible for the no down payment and low EMI offer that is available at all offline Apple authorised resellers in the country.

All the offer details are mentioned on the Indiaistore portal, with an EMI calculator that offers the Effective Monthly Cost (EMC) for all variants of the iPhone models under the scheme.

There is an additional 5 percent cashback applicable on Axis Bank credit cards, Citi credit cards, HDFC Bank debit and credit Cards, ICICI Bank credit cards and Standard Chartered credit cards. Much like the first offer, this cashback is only available with the 18-month EMI plans. It is valid for two transactions per card during the period, and cashback is said to be credited within 120 business days from the date of transaction.

Currently, Apple and Citibank have also partnered to ease the purchasing decision for prospective buyers of the iPad, MacBook, and Apple Watch with up to Rs. 10,000 cashback for Citibank card holders. This is valid up to July 31, 2018.