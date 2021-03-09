Technology News
  Apple's 2023 iPhone Models to Come With 'Periscope Telephoto Lens', Says Ming Chi Kuo: Report

Apple’s 2023 iPhone Models to Come With ‘Periscope Telephoto Lens’, Says Ming-Chi Kuo: Report

Companies including Samsung already embraced periscope lens technology to offer as much as 100x hybrid zoom.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 March 2021 18:44 IST
Apple is expected to bring periscope lens-equipped iPhone models

Highlights
  • Apple is said to offer periscope lens on its iPhone models starting 2023
  • Kuo earlier predicted 2022 as the launch year for periscope lens iPhone
  • Apple is said to improve rear cameras on 2022 iPhone models

Apple iPhone models in 2023 will come with a “periscope telephoto lens”, a research note reportedly shared by TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests. Popular Android smartphone makers including Huawei and Samsung already offer periscope-shaped lenses on their flagship phones. Apple has, however, not yet embraced that development for its iPhone lineup. Some previous reports have also suggested that the company is interested in bringing new iPhone models with a periscope lens. The construction of the periscope-shaped lens enables better optical zooming — without increasing the camera bump.

MacRumors reports that the fresh note shared by Ming-Chi Kuo talks about Apple's move towards periscope lens technology for 2023 iPhone lineup. The analyst, however, had speculated earlier that the Cupertino-based company could move towards periscope lens-equipped iPhone models in 2022. At that time, he had also mentioned that Apple could partner with South Korean Semco and China's Sunny Optical for developing the periscope lenses.

Companies such as Huawei, Oppo, and Samsung have been using periscope lenses on their smartphones to offer hybrid zoom. Samsung even offers as much as 100x Space Zoom technology on its Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

In addition to the 2023 iPhone models, Kuo's latest note reportedly mentions some speculations about the 2021 and 2022 iPhone lineups. He predicts that Apple would adopt a new Face ID transmitter for the 2021 iPhone models that would feature a plastic material instead of glass. This is likely possible thanks to improved coating technologies that didn't exist originally when Face ID was introduced in 2017. Whether it translates into benefits for the end-consumer is yet to be ascertained.

The high-end models in the 2021 iPhone lineup, which has been called both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 12s series in different rumours, are also said to have an upgraded telephoto lens.

For 2022 iPhone models, Kuo speculates that there could be improved rear cameras as well as a new “unibody lens design” for the selfie camera. The latter is likely to help Apple reduce the size of the front camera module.

Earlier this month, Kuo reportedly predicted that the iPhone 14 Pro models coming in 2022 would feature a hole-punch display design, which could also be extended to other iPhone models in 2023. Furthermore, Apple is speculated to have the iPhone SE 5G in the works for the same year.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Jagmeet Singh
