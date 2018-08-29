NDTV Gadgets360.com

iPhone 2018 Models Shipments to Be Highest Since iPhone 6 Series: Report

29 August 2018
Apple suppliers are getting ready to ship a massive number of iPhone models this year

Highlights

  • Apple will see an estimated 70-75 million iPhone units shipped
  • Shipments to be fuelled by the adoption of 6.1-inch variant
  • TSMC and Foxconn are looking forward to new revenue highs

Apple is set to launch its 2018 iPhone lineup next month if we go by the history of launch events. While there has been no official announcement from Apple regarding the new models, the anticipation of the annual iPhone launch event is already high. Most of the rumours have hinted at three new iPhone models as being the new generation of Apple's smartphones. They are expected to be an iPhone X successor with a 5.8-inch OLED display, a larger variant with a 6.5-inch OLED panel, and an entry-level 6.1-inch LCD model. Meanwhile, a recent report has predicted that the shipments of the new iPhone lineup will hit levels the company hasn't seen since the iPhone 6 launch.

As per a Digitimes report, shipments of the 2018 iPhone lineup will hit anywhere between 70 million and 75 million units by the end of the year. Citing industry sources, the report says that the shipments may push up the revenues of Apple's key supply partners such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Foxconn, which may "hit new highs" in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The report claims that the massive Apple iPhone shipments will be fuelled by the strong adoption of the 6.1-inch model. Sources reportedly said that the cheaper variant will give the shipments a momentum greater than the previous two generation of iPhones.

Meanwhile, supply chain partners are expected to see more revenues and "smooth production and strong shipment momentum," the report predicts. Citing people familiar with the matter, the report says that the assembly of new iPhone devices is shared by Foxconn and Pegatron. However, Foxconn is said to have the majority of the assembly orders for the two OLED-screen models and 30 percent of orders for the LCD model. Meanwhile, even TSMC is said to be relying on the 2018 iPhone shipments to rake in more revenues.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, 2018 iPhone
