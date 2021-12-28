iPhone 14 Series to Ditch Physical SIM Card Slot in Favour of eSIM: Report

Apple is preparing to bring its new iPhone models without a physical SIM card slot starting September 2022, according to a report. The iPhone models in question would instead include only eSIM support for cellular network connectivity. The change may take place with the iPhone 14 family next year. Apple has been offering eSIM support on its iPhone models since the launch of the iPhone XS in September 2018. However, all the iPhone models at this moment have a Nano-SIM card slot alongside providing eSIM support.

Citing a seemingly legitimate document shared by an anonymous tipster, MacRumors reports that Apple has recommended major US operators to prepare for eSIM-only smartphones by September. Some carriers are said to start offering select iPhone 13 models without a Nano-SIM card in the box in the second quarter of 2022 as part of the transition. This would enable users to start accessing their primary network using eSIM.

It is important to note that unlike previous models, the iPhone 13 series supports multiple eSIM profiles that enable dual-SIM support using eSIM. This means that users can access two different networks on the latest iPhone models without using their Nano-SIM cards. It could just be the beginning as Apple is speculated to switch to the complete eSIM model next year.

A tipster who goes by pseudonym Dylan on Twitter has also tweeted to corroborate the news of Apple planning to remove the physical SIM card support from its iPhone models.

By removing the Nano-SIM card slot, Apple may be able to offer better water resistance and an improved design on the future iPhone models. It would also give the manufacturer space to add some other components in place of the physical SIM card slot.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Apple for a comment and will update this article when the company responds.

In India, three major private telecom operators — Airtel, Vi, and Jio — support eSIM connectivity. Indian telcos would, therefore, not be required to take some additional efforts to go in tandem with Apple's reported decision to ditch Nano-SIM card slots in the future.