iPhone 14 Pro prices may start $100 (roughly Rs. 7,400) higher than iPhone 13 Pro, as per a tipster. It also says that there could be more than a $100 difference between the new iPhone 14 Max model and the iPhone 14 Pro due to increase in production costs. Meanwhile, a developer on Twitter has shared an image of a mockup iPhone 14 Pro that suggests how the pill-shaped hole-punch cutout may appear. Recently, a report claimed that if the iPhone 14 series has hole-punch cutout, Face ID is likely to be under the display.

According to a tweet by tipster LeaksApplePro, the iPhone 14 will start at $799 (roughly Rs. 59,000), iPhone 14 Max starting price will be set at $899 (roughly Rs. 66,400), iPhone 14 Pro will sell at a starting price of $1,099 (roughly Rs. 81,200), and the top-end iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost customers $1,199 (roughly Rs. 88,600). It is uncertain which model the tipster is referring to when talking about the iPhone 14 Max, as there is no direct predecessor for such a model - no iPhone 13 Max.

The tipster also says that the production costs are increasing, and “there has to be more than a $100 difference between the [iPhone] 14 Max and the [iPhone] 14 Pro."

In comparison, the iPhone 13 mini price started at $699 (roughly Rs. 51,600), iPhone 13 prices started at $799 (roughly Rs. 59,000), iPhone 13 Pro starts at price of $999 (roughly Rs. 73,800), and iPhone 13 Pro Max prices started at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 81,200).

Meanwhile, a developer named Jeff Grossman has tweeted an image of a iPhone 14 Pro mockup with a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout. This is not the first time that the information about the hole-punch display of iPhone 14 series has come out. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo talked about it in March last year. Several reports poured in later with some claiming the design for Pro models, while others said that Apple Face ID tech will be under the display.