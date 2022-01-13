Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Pill Shaped Hole Punch Cutout Tipped Again, This Time With 2 Holes

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Pill-Shaped Hole-Punch Cutout Tipped Again, This Time With 2 Holes

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max dual hole-punch cutout said to be exclusive to Apple.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 13 January 2022 11:08 IST
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Pill-Shaped Hole-Punch Cutout Tipped Again, This Time With 2 Holes

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ross Young

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max two hole-punch cutout render

Highlights
  • The cutouts will not be like the ones on Huawei models
  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro may be priced at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 81,200)
  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max could cost $1,199 (roughly Rs. 88,600)

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max's alleged pill-shaped hole-punch cutout render has been shared on the Internet again. The render shows a two-hole concept that is said to be unique to Apple. The development comes a few days after a developer named Jeff Grossman tweeted an image of an iPhone 14 Pro mockup with a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout. Various reports have suggested that Apple will introduce hole-punch display and the Face ID technology will be shifted under the display.

The renders shared by Ross Young, who is the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), said that the pill-shaped cutout on the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max models will have two holes, and will “not [be] similar to all the pill models from Huawei”. Recently, an iPhone 14 Pro mockup showed a pill-shaped cutout, however, only one lens was visible. Young says that both the hole-punch cutouts will be visible on the iPhone 14 models.

Last week, tipster LeaksApplePro claimed that the iPhone 14 price will start at $799 (roughly Rs. 59,000), a new and uncertain iPhone 14 Max will sell at a starting price of $899 (roughly Rs. 66,400), iPhone 14 Pro starting price will be set $1,099 (roughly Rs. 81,200), and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost customers at least $1,199 (roughly Rs. 88,600). According to the tipster, this is due to the increase in production costs. He also says that “there has to be more than a $100 difference between the [iPhone] 14 Max and the [iPhone] 14 Pro.”

Mark Gurman, who specialises in Apple products, also said in his podcast ‘Power On' that he expects Apple to ditch the notch on some 2022 devices.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
OnePlus 9RT Price in India, Sale Date, Variants Tipped Ahead of January 14 Launch
Realme 9i India Launch Date Confirmed for January 18; Price Leaks Online

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Pill-Shaped Hole-Punch Cutout Tipped Again, This Time With 2 Holes
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Play Voice Messages in the Background
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 With Dolby Atmos Speakers Launched in India
  3. OnePlus 9RT Price in India, Sale Date, Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Realme 9i India Launch Date Confirmed: All You Need to Know
  5. Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS Earphones With LDAC Support Launched in India
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Redmi Note 11S to Launch in India Soon, Xiaomi Teases
  9. Boult AirBass Y1 TWS Earbuds With 40-Hour Total Battery Life Launched in India
  10. iOS 15.2.1, iPadOS 15.2.1 Released to Fix HomeKit Vulnerability
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A53 5G Spotted on BIS Website, Hints at Imminent India Launch
  2. Moto G22 Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC
  3. TSMC to Boost Chip Spending in 2022, Sees Multi-Year Growth Ahead Due to Semiconductor Demand
  4. Moto G Stylus (2022) Render Leak Tips Triple Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Again
  5. Star Formation Could Be Much Faster Than Previously Thought, Study Suggests
  6. Samsung Exynos 2200 SoC to Launch Alongside Galaxy S22 Series: Report
  7. Digital Pound Could Hit Financial Stability and Erode Privacy, UK Lawmakers Warn
  8. NASA Says Working With Partners on Artemis III, IV, V Moon Missions Despite Artemis I Delay
  9. Wikipedia Editors Vote Against Classifying NFTs as Art, Shelve Issue Citing 'Lack of Reliable Information'
  10. Apple Watch Series 8 May Not Include Body Temperature, Blood Pressure, Glucose Sensors: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com