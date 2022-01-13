iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max's alleged pill-shaped hole-punch cutout render has been shared on the Internet again. The render shows a two-hole concept that is said to be unique to Apple. The development comes a few days after a developer named Jeff Grossman tweeted an image of an iPhone 14 Pro mockup with a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout. Various reports have suggested that Apple will introduce hole-punch display and the Face ID technology will be shifted under the display.

The renders shared by Ross Young, who is the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), said that the pill-shaped cutout on the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max models will have two holes, and will “not [be] similar to all the pill models from Huawei”. Recently, an iPhone 14 Pro mockup showed a pill-shaped cutout, however, only one lens was visible. Young says that both the hole-punch cutouts will be visible on the iPhone 14 models.

Last week, tipster LeaksApplePro claimed that the iPhone 14 price will start at $799 (roughly Rs. 59,000), a new and uncertain iPhone 14 Max will sell at a starting price of $899 (roughly Rs. 66,400), iPhone 14 Pro starting price will be set $1,099 (roughly Rs. 81,200), and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost customers at least $1,199 (roughly Rs. 88,600). According to the tipster, this is due to the increase in production costs. He also says that “there has to be more than a $100 difference between the [iPhone] 14 Max and the [iPhone] 14 Pro.”

Mark Gurman, who specialises in Apple products, also said in his podcast ‘Power On' that he expects Apple to ditch the notch on some 2022 devices.