Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 14 Series in 2022 Could Include In Display Fingerprint Sensor, ‘Lowest Price Ever’ for 6.7 Inch Model: Kuo

iPhone 14 Series in 2022 Could Include In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, ‘Lowest Price Ever’ for 6.7-Inch Model: Kuo

The 2022 iPhone lineup is expected to have no iPhone 14 mini.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 June 2021 11:07 IST
iPhone 14 Series in 2022 Could Include In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, ‘Lowest Price Ever’ for 6.7-Inch Model: Kuo

Apple may ditch the notch design in at least the top-end 2022 iPhone models

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 lineup is predicted to have 6.1- and 6.7-inch models
  • Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested a wide-camera upgrade on top-end models
  • 2022 iPhone lineup could comprise four distinct models in total

Apple's 2022 iPhone family will debut with an in-display fingerprint sensor, market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reportedly predicted in a note to investors. The lineup, speculated to be the iPhone 14 series, is likely to include the regular iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Kuo forecasts that high-end models in the series would come with a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera. The 2022 iPhone lineup is also expected to not include the ‘iPhone mini' form factor — that debuted last year as iPhone 12 mini and is speculated to get an upgrade in the 2021 iPhone 13 series.

9to5Mac reports that Kuo said in his note that Apple would launch two high-end iPhone models in 6.1- and 6.7-inch sizes and two low-end iPhone models in 6.1- and 6.7-inch sizes. All four new iPhones will come in the second half of 2022, the analyst has predicted.

In a major change in specifications over the existing iPhone range, the iPhone 14 lineup is expected to have in-display fingerprint support using Apple's proprietary technology. It is currently unclear whether the new models would retain the facial recognising TrueDepth Camera system for Face ID.

The 2022 iPhone lineup is said to include a 6.7-inch iPhone, which is rumoured to be called the iPhone 14 Pro Max, with the “lowest price ever” for the size. Kuo reportedly said that it could be under $900 (roughly Rs. 66,800). To give some perspective, the iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $1,099 (Rs. 81,500) in the US.

Kuo also reportedly said in the note that high-end models in the 2022 lineup would feature a wide-angle 48-megapixel camera. Currently, Apple has provided a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera across the iPhone 12 series. The analyst also earlier suggested 8K video recording support on the 2022 iPhone models.

The 2022 iPhone family is also speculated to have no ‘iPhone mini', which could have been called iPhone 14 mini to be precise. Kuo previously suggested the absence of the mini version due to poor sales performance of the iPhone 12 mini. However, Apple is speculated to have a 5.4-inch iPhone this year that could be called iPhone 13 mini or iPhone 12s mini.

Kuo also previously predicted that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in the 2022 series would carry a hole-punch display design and ditch the notch. Other details about what would be the design-level changes on the 2022 iPhone models are yet to be suggested.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: 2022 iPhone, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple iPhone, iPhone, Apple, Ming Chi Kuo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo Reno 6Z Key Specifications Tipped; May Come With 64-Megapixel Primary Camera, 4,310mAh Battery

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Series in 2022 Could Include In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, ‘Lowest Price Ever’ for 6.7-Inch Model: Kuo
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  2. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  3. Lava Probuds IPX5-Rated True Wireless Earbuds Launched in India
  4. Stranger Things Season 4 to Set Up ‘Definite’ Ending, David Harbour Says
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India Transfers Data Only to Enable Features: Krafton
  6. iPhone 14 Series to Feature ‘Lowest Price Ever’ for 6.7-Inch Model: Kuo
  7. PS5 India Pre-Orders Restock Sold Out in Minutes, Again
  8. Realme Y6 May Launch as the First Y-Series Phone From the Company in India
  9. iPhone 13 Pricing to Be on Par With iPhone 12 Series: TrendForce
  10. Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 Price in India, Colour Options Surface Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Says Starlink to Go Public Once Cash Flow Is More Predictable
  2. Urban InVEST Is a Free, Open-Source Software That Can Help Design Sustainable Cities: All the Details
  3. iPhone 14 Series in 2022 Could Include In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, ‘Lowest Price Ever’ for 6.7-Inch Model: Kuo
  4. Amazon Restores Services After Multiple Users Face Outage
  5. Oppo Reno 6Z Key Specifications Tipped; May Come With 64-Megapixel Primary Camera, 4,310mAh Battery
  6. Ant Group Highlights Distinction Between NFTs and Cryptocurrencies
  7. Apple to Face Hearing on App Store Developer Contracts Case on September 17 in France
  8. Big Tech Regulation: US Lawmakers in Marathon Debate Over Bills, Reform of Antitrust Laws
  9. McAfee Creator Found Dead in Spanish Prison Following Approval of Extradition to US to Face Tax Charges
  10. Windows 11 Launch Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Features, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com