Apple iPhone 13 Lineup Tipped to Feature Touch ID: Report

It is not yet known if all the models in the iPhone 13 lineup would come with Touch ID.

By ANI | Updated: 20 January 2021 13:41 IST
Touch ID wasn't considered a topic of interest since Apple removed feature from iPhone lineup in 2018

Highlights
  • It is unknown whether all four Apple iPhone 13 models will get Touch ID
  • The iPad Air (4th-Gen) has Touch ID integrated into the power button
  • Apple is reportedly testing in-display fingerprint readers on iPhone 13

With news surrounding the Apple iPhone 13 picking up steam, one tipster has replied to a question talking about the return of Touch ID and his reply implies that the much-loved feature might be coming back to Apple iPhone this year.

While replying to Nikias Molina's tweet, L0vetodream said that Touch ID will ''be back soon.'' Since no other model on Apple's has Touch ID apart from iPhone SE (2020), it's obvious the tipster was referring to the upcoming Apple iPhone 13.

Unfortunately, that is about all he had written in his reply and had provided no other information, which is what should be expected, given the nature of his tweets. Apple is reported to be testing out in-display fingerprint readers on the iPhone 13.

It is also unknown whether all the four Apple iPhone 13 models will get the in-display Touch ID or if Apple is working something out differently for the lesser expensive versions. The iPad Air (4th-Gen) has Touch ID integrated into the power button; hence it would be interesting to see if the Apple iPhone 13 mini and Apple iPhone 13 will get treated to this or if Apple decides to go all out with in-display Touch ID.

Touch ID wasn't considered a topic of interest since Apple removed the feature from its flagship iPhone lineup back in 2018. However, with devices like the 2020 Apple iPhone SE and the Apple iPad Air 4, the company is showing signs that it will continue to keep and improve the technology.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 13, Touch ID
